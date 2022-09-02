My recent experience as a community member of the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board has made me more aware of the issues facing the Denton community. It is apparent the Record-Chronicle staff strives to cover all local events that impact Denton residents in a fair manner. It is unfortunate that many people (especially the younger generation) do not read daily newspapers. They apparently feel that they can be well informed by reading snippets of news on websites or watching TV news shows.

Reading has always been important to me. I am a reader of three daily newspapers and a number of magazines and an avid book reader. My husband and I have tried to encourage reading among our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by encouraging library visits and gifts and loans of books. However, today in competition with video games, book reading is a hard sell. Currently I am amazed by the number of Texas citizens who want to ban certain books in school and public libraries. We have wonderful school and public libraries in Denton and some excellent used bookstores. Based on my experience with the younger generation, we need to encourage book reading. Although some books should probably not be available to young children, I think that we should be more concerned about banning access to violent video games and websites that feature pornography.

CAROLYN BEDNAR is a longtime Denton resident and former professor and chair of the Department of Nutrition and Food Sciences at Texas Woman’s University.

Recommended for you