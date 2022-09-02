My recent experience as a community member of the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board has made me more aware of the issues facing the Denton community. It is apparent the Record-Chronicle staff strives to cover all local events that impact Denton residents in a fair manner. It is unfortunate that many people (especially the younger generation) do not read daily newspapers. They apparently feel that they can be well informed by reading snippets of news on websites or watching TV news shows.
Reading has always been important to me. I am a reader of three daily newspapers and a number of magazines and an avid book reader. My husband and I have tried to encourage reading among our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by encouraging library visits and gifts and loans of books. However, today in competition with video games, book reading is a hard sell. Currently I am amazed by the number of Texas citizens who want to ban certain books in school and public libraries. We have wonderful school and public libraries in Denton and some excellent used bookstores. Based on my experience with the younger generation, we need to encourage book reading. Although some books should probably not be available to young children, I think that we should be more concerned about banning access to violent video games and websites that feature pornography.
The printed word can endure throughout generations. A few years ago, I discovered letters written in the 1940s by my parents and grandparents. Letters were written in that day because they were the cheapest and most effective means of communication. There was no internet, and long-distance telephone calls were expensive. These letters described the privations of living on Nebraska dryland farms and coping with the shortages caused by World War II. The letters were a window into what the history of the times meant to ordinary people. Today, most people do not write letters; they post short comments on websites, and I doubt these words will be available to future generations 50 to 80 years hence. My husband and I are among the dwindling population of letter writers In America. Since we have family scattered in six states, we write to children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sometimes we even receive a letter back.
In my opinion, much of the discord in today’s society is caused by people not getting accurate news. Today there is much false information available through the media. According to the First Amendment, we have free speech and free press in America, but this seems to be both a blessing and a curse. People can say or print almost anything. Paid advertisements, especially political ads, often misstate or exaggerate facts. Citizens have the responsibility to evaluate the accuracy and source of the printed words they are reading. I think that most daily newspapers in our area present accurate, unbiased news stories.
In summary, I encourage everyone to be an informed citizen by reading as much as possible — and especially a daily newspaper.
CAROLYN BEDNAR is a longtime Denton resident and former professor and chair of the Department of Nutrition and Food Sciences at Texas Woman’s University.