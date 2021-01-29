My mama always said the problem with happiness is that most of us would not know it if it bit us in the butt.
I believe what she meant was that most of us are prone not to focus on the present. We look forward to things getting better, or we long for the way things were. I can recall a time in my life when I was perfectly happy but did not know it. I thought I would be happy sometime in the future.
For instance, lately I have begun to admire President Bush the Younger, also known as “Dubya.” Don’t you love the way he and Laura retired and settled in Dallas, and he took up painting? Not that it matters, but his paintings are very good. While he was president, I thought he did a terrible job. Now, as I look back on his time in office, it seems that he did a good job, and so did his wife, Laura. It would have been much better if I had known it while he was in office, don’t you think? I heard that he reads the Denton Record-Chronicle. So I wish to say to him, “Sir, I judged you harshly, and now I appreciate your presidency and hold your wife, Laura, in the highest regard.”
It seems that a lot of people in our fair city suffer from the same quirk as I do. They yearn for tomorrow and long for the past. This is probably what was at the heart of the entire MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. People remembered a time when America was great. And they wanted to return to those days of yesteryear.
When was it for you? Maybe the 1950s, when the American family was like the TV show Father Knows Best. When there was little pollution and no race riots. When people did not sport tattoos and boys kept their pants up with a belt. Or maybe it was the 1960s, when boys wore bell bottom jeans and girls parted their long hair in the middle. A time when rock ‘n’ roll music was in its golden era.
Does it seem to you the past four years accomplished it? That there for a while, America was great again? If not, you may be tempted to blame the Democrats. But I believe it was doomed to fail from the start because MAGA means different things to different people.
I thought what it meant was that we were going to make fathers responsible again. That all men would take a strong hand in the rearing of their own children. And love and respect their children’s mother. Doesn’t that sound great? But maybe to you it meant that there would be more jobs, no more homelessness, or more people in church, or more immigrants who obey the law as much as Americans.
That’s why it could not work. Because there are many definitions of what “Great” means: some of them at odds with each other. But mostly because we longed for a time that will never come again; a time when we were young and full of potential. But back then, we longed for the future. And now that we’re in that future, we yearn for the past again. Meanwhile, we are losing the present.
And happiness just bit us in the butt.