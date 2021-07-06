Humankind has survived untold numbers of cataclysmic natural disasters over the thousands of years that humanity has lived on Earth. Floods, droughts and famines, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, cyclones, tornadoes, fire and dust storms have taken lives and livelihoods, obliterated social orders, economic systems, cities and villages.
Live and learn. Mankind has devised ways to mitigate and avoid the consequences of some of these disasters. Emergency preparedness and evacuation protocols, early warning systems, appropriate building codes and zoning ordinances, and other precautionary measures now save lives.
As though natural disasters are not enough, humankind’s progress, corrosively coupled with lack of foresight, planning and precaution, has created its own “man-made” disasters. These have poisoned environments (Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon oil spills) and killed and sickened human beings (Union Carbide chemical release in Bhopal, India; mercury poisoning in Minamata, Japan; the lead poisoning of the water and residents of Flint, Michigan). The nuclear reactor accidents at Chernobyl and Fukushima destroyed the health and habitats of hundreds of thousands of people.
The lives lost, economies decimated and environments ruined by these man-made disasters pale in comparison to humankind’s greatest, and potentially, ultimate disaster — climate change.
Yes, science documents that climate change has occurred before in both prehistoric and historic times. These deviations were natural changes, not the same at all as what is happening now in 2021. Greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide released by the mining, transportation and combustion of coal, oil and natural gas are largely responsible for the destabilizing warming of the Earth, its land and oceans, with dire consequences for all of us.
Think about this. Natural disasters unify us and bring us to the aid of our fellow men and women and children. Partisanship is transcended in the interest of protecting and restoring the public health and safety, and assuaging loss. But humankind’s disasters are divisive. They often involve lengthy and costly litigation, especially if corporate interests are threatened and responsibility for the disaster is denied.
Unfortunately for us and future generations, the fossil fuel perpetrators of climate change dismiss, delay, sow doubt, lie and distract in order to continue business and profit as usual. And they do so because political affiliations, weak regulations and powerful vested interests allow them to do so. This is not a scenario for a livable future or a sustainable and stable economy. This is a scenario for ever greater disaster and catastrophe.
It is time for the leaders of our cities, states and nation to unite and dismiss the partisan divisions and corporate duplicities. Climate change has no political affiliation. It affects all lives, rich and poor, rural and urban, service workers and CEOs. It declares that we are all equally vulnerable. It declares that it is in everyone’s backyard. It is global and must be addressed with the same sincerity, compassion, objectivity, integrity, precaution and truth as are the natural catastrophes of the world. There is no other way to stop what we know now, beyond doubt, to be inevitable.