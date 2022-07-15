When you’re an elected official, you get invited to a lot of great public events — ribbon cuttings, dedications and such. There’s one type of event that does not involve a photo op or much fanfare at all that I keep attending even now that I’m out of office: Denton County Drug Court graduation.
There are actually two types — Felony Drug Court and Family Drug Court. What they have in common is that participants at the lowest point in their lives faced a consequence looming like a concrete wall — either a long jail sentence or loss of their children. And facing that immovable consequence gave them the impetus to turn and face the swirling disorder in their lives and the associated drug and alcohol abuse. The hardest part? They have to allow someone else in and admit they need help.
That help may first appear in the unlikely form of a burly former biker/heavy metal bass player with a grizzly beard and a flattop and 42 arrests behind him, Scott Wisenbaker. Scott has been the executive director of the nonprofit Solutions of North Texas for 17 years. “A lot of people in the treatment world don’t want to go into a jail. But when I go into a cell and meet someone at their absolute bottom and they say ‘You don’t know what it’s like,’ I’m like, ‘Yes I do.’”
Scott is part of a team that will typically include Judge Brody Shanklin or Judge Tiffany Haertling along with treatment experts and defense attorneys. They oversee as many as 36 felony drug court participants and 14 family court participants. The program is designed to last 18 months as participants move through four levels of increasing independence, with work, community service, regular coaching and rigorous accountability, including mandatory drug testing three times a week.
Some don’t make it, despite all the support, and continue to use, preferring to do the time rather than face life without their most reliable coping mechanism.
Some participants take as long as three years getting through the 18-month program. Every drug court graduation involves members of the team sharing bemused stories about each graduate’s rebellions and trips and falls on the way to sober self-worth.
This is a different kind of court, the kind that repairs lives. We see the before and after pictures. Before: bruised, surly, dead-eyed. After: energetic, open, caring. They’ve learned “adulting” and take pride in the simple pleasures of being relied upon and helping others.
One young mother who graduated and keeps coming back to encourage new graduates shared a story. “The judge gave me a key — an actual key — and said you hold the key to your cell. It’s in your hands.”
A middle-aged man who seemed like a run-of-the-mill dad you could see mowing a lawn anywhere in Denton said, “I encountered a lot of things on this journey. But one thing I never encountered from this program was shame.”
By the time they enter drug court, most participants have long ago worn out their family’s patience and been ostracized. At graduation, we see reunited, loving families. Elected officials are invited to convey that the community cares about each individual graduate finding their way. County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell typically shares some words of encouragement and reads a proclamation of support for each graduate signed by the full Commissioners Court. The idea that not only their families but also the community as a whole supports them in their efforts — it’s more than many could have ever dreamed was possible.
They have faced terrifying inner dragons and climbed glass mountains beyond what most of us will ever have to do. They now embrace a life that includes others.
They inspire me.