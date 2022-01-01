I call them memory flashes. Maybe you get them too. You do something in the here and now that carries you into the distant past for a fraction of a second. There for a moment, you are a youngster again. And all the people who are now gone come to life in a flash: tall, strong and beautiful.
I consider myself lucky to have spent my younger years on a farm in eastern Michigan. Oh, we didn’t own it. We were seasonal workers. We lived in Michigan from March to December. Back then, it took us three days to drive to and from. During our winter months we lived in San Antonio, and the kids went to school. No one attended school in Michigan. We were too far out in the country for anyone to notice. But none of the kids complained about missing school!
Let’s not go into details about poverty, but we lived in a converted barn with no indoor plumbing. After supper I cleaned off the table and put all the table scraps on one plate. I walked outside with it tapping a spoon against the plate sounding “tap, tap, tap.” When the chickens heard the tapping, they ran toward me from all over the farm. They pecked away at the leftovers.
I brought the plate back to Mama, and she quickly finished washing dishes in one of those old tin washbasins — the kind that could stand on a table.
When she was done, she took the dishwater to the front door and hurled it outside. That’s the memory. I remember how Mama threw the dishwater into the yard.
And now, many decades later, I do that too. Oh, I have indoor plumbing and all that, but I still like to throw the dishwater into my back yard. It’s usually dark, and I can see the light from the doorway as it forms a rectangle on the ground. My shadow nearly fills the rectangle as the water splashes in the grass. I remember that Mama’s shadow used to darken a similar rectangle, and there for a moment I am taken away in my thoughts.
I am a little boy again, and across the old dirt road is a field of cauliflower, which looks just like cabbage when it’s in the field. There are a few patches of grass in our front yard, and Mama throws the dishwater at them. The stars are so near even a small boy feels like he can touch them. And sometimes when the wind is right I can hear the horns of the big ships at Lake Huron. And my brothers are inside the house, mending their clothes, tending to tools and talking with each other. And all is right with the world. It all comes to life for that fraction of a second. Then it’s gone.
We had a tough year didn’t we? And it looks like the pandemic is not over, so we may be headed into another one. Still, there must have been some good times too. Some joy in the midst of sorrow? Maybe you made some new memories? Perhaps about a kind stranger or a renewed friendship? Maybe even something as simple as throwing dishwater in the backyard. And if we focus on these sweet memories, then maybe years from now that will be all we remember about the time of coronavirus.