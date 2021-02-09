“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
Now that Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon conspiracist and newly elected Congress critter from Georgia, has declared that the Republican Party belongs to the cult of Donald Trump, a new era for the RINO (Republican in name only) has been set in motion. No longer are RINOs those who may flirt occasionally with centrist policies or compromise infrequently with Democrats. Now, any GOP elected official who dares blaspheme the name of Trump or rebukes the QAnon and white supremacists crowd are also no longer deserving to claim the GOP brand.
Among those who have acquiesced, wittingly or not, to the delusional and threatening thoughtlessness of MTG is our own congressman, Michael Burgess. Burgess isn’t as outspoken as Ms. Greene, but his cowardly silence and irresponsible action regarding the political crisis that has enveloped this country since last November’s election makes him equally complicit. That silence speaks volumes to those of us who wait to hear him speak truth to the lies and the hateful rhetoric that now seem to encumber his party.
He remained silent to Trump’s big lie about voter fraud. He was one of 140 Republicans who challenged the outcome of the Electoral College, only hours after right-wing hoards stormed our Capitol, and of course can find no impeachable offenses with the angry loser who incited this sedition.
His latest fealty to the new GOP was his failure to join 11 of his Republican colleagues in the House to rebuke Ms. Greene’s hateful rhetoric toward Democrats and victims of school shootings. Was he also among those who applauded her denial of her “loony lies”?
Who continues to champion the cause of the man-child who for years lied to the American people and was AWOL in the early stages of our pandemic? No other person has undermined our electoral process as Trump did simply because he was incapable of accepting defeat.
We should also be concerned about the new GOP’s association with militant right-wing extremists, some who organized the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. This action was reflective of the Beer Hall Putsch in 1923 of Hitler’s Brownshirts, a violent paramilitary group who terrorized his opponents and intimidated voters. History often repeats itself when past knowledge is lost on those who become today’s protagonists for such destructive behavior.
Few politicians are saints, and for those who’ve violated social norms in the past, they’ve traditionally been called out by their peers and often ostracized from the clan that they were part of. But that approach no longer seems to be the strategy with most Republicans today.
The few who do speak out often get censured and primary-ed, along with receiving death threats from the rabid base of Trump devotees who are unwilling to overlook his malfeasance and lapses in morality.
Is the Republican Party dead and to be replaced by the cult of Trump? We wait for Burgess and his ilk to declare where they stand on this.