Does it seem to you like the Hispanic culture makes much ado about death? Like with the Day of the Dead, decorated skulls and skeletons, taking food to graveyards and such? Well, if you look at it another way, the American Middle Class (AMC) culture seems to make every attempt to deny that death exists. As the saying goes, when we’re born, people are happy; when we marry, people celebrate; but when we die, people pretend nothing has happened.
For example, I recently attended a memorial service for a friend of mine. You might call it a typical AMC service. No one wore black. Most of the men were dressed in jeans and T-shirts. No one wailed or even cried. The widow was more of a hostess, greeting everyone and thanking them for coming. She wore a smart mint-green pantsuit. There was no priest or rabbi in attendance, no message about life after death. No “Shall we gather at the river.” Except for a picture of my friend in the corner, there was nothing to indicate that he had recently died. Everyone just visited, had cookies and punch, and left.
Traditional Hispanic funerals, on the other hand, are a major event. There is usually enough crying and wailing to give the word “lugubrious” new meaning. The widow often has to be held back to keep her from jumping in the grave. Most people wear black, and some of them faint in sorrow. The priest or minister usually prays and talks about how the deceased is “in a better place.” My psychologist friends tell me that this is much healthier than holding in the grief.
You see, in the traditional cultures death is seen as a part of life. It is a circle where the end marks another beginning. One person leaves, and another takes his place. But at the same time, the love does not die. The love that the deceased felt for the people who now mourn is still alive. Because the mourners still feel it. Isn’t that what causes grief?
I recall asking a chaplain in the Army what in the world he told a dying man after the medic gave up on him, out in the jungle, with no one else around. The chaplain said he told them to “embrace the mystery.” To me this means that we go boldly into totally unknown territory; and we do not fight it or try to run away.
Thus, the Hispanic culture seeks to embrace the circle of life. In this life we have loved, hurt, cried and laughed — and now it’s time to move on and let another take your place. If you embrace the mystery — the circle — then it makes no sense to hide from death anymore than hiding from birth or a marriage. Because when we die, we join the circle, and a part of us is always alive in those who still love us. So we Hispanics want to keep that person with us in the circle of life.
This is not to say that one view of death is better than the other. It just seems good that our great country has room for all sorts of beliefs about death and is willing to accept them all as worthy. So perhaps this year during the Day of the Dead, you will not be uncomfortable with all the painted skulls in the stores. And the next time you attend a memorial service, you may just cry in public.
What could be wrong with that?