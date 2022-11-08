I admire the United States with a passion that I sometimes find scary. I like almost everything about it: the optimism, the impatience, the drive-thrus, the record of beating fascists and commies, the Constitution (it would be even better if you followed it), the anarchic TV, the prim newspapers, the largeness of spirit.

But there is one thing I will never understand, and that is the toleration — no, the celebration — of racial bias in universities. It seems so utterly against everything America is supposed to stand for.

DAN HANNAN is a contributing columnist for the Washington Examiner.

