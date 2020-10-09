I have an old black and white picture of the five sons born to my Mama. Well, the oldest, Felix, is not in the picture. He was born and died on the same day. Back then, women who lived in the country did not have doctors to help with childbirth. As a result, childbirth was the No. 1 killer of women, and infant mortality was high. Mama was always proud that she got to hold Felix while he still was alive. There was something about the way she said it, with a longing in her eyes and a crack in her voice, “Lo tuve en mis brazos.” (I held him in my arms.) No doubt any woman who ever buried her baby can relate to those feelings.
The thing about the picture of the five sons is that they are all dead now except me. I am the last brother. I hate it. But I love that picture. My older brothers were all in their teens and 20s; so young and handsome, so strong and masculine. None of us looked comfy in a suit, but Mama insisted that we dress up for the picture. So we stood in front of our parents’ house, the four towering over me, in a manly stance and smiled for the camera.
Do you have any pictures like that? Where everyone is dead except you; or maybe a picture without you where everyone has departed already? Don’t you find them a bit haunting? Yet it’s hard to get rid of them. After all, those people were once important.
Back then, we used to take a picture, then carry the roll of film to the drugstore and have it “developed.” Usually within a week. When you got them, they came in a stack, like a deck of cards, and you would flip through them, the days of anticipation finally over, and laugh and exclaim and feel good at seeing our loved ones. And now those pictures are family treasures. We look at them and remember a moment in our family history.
A few years ago, when our president’s slogan was “Make America Great Again,” I thought he meant we would go back to those kinds of times. That we would somehow renew the family as the focus of entertainment, help, comfort and borrowing tools. Times when families got together on Sunday afternoons. When “going out” meant visiting aunts and uncles. When people sat on porches, drank cold water and talked about the weather.
I don’t like the way things are now, do you? People openly insult those who don’t agree with them. Democrats and Republicans seem to despise each other. Strangers are not welcome. People who don’t look “American” are not trusted. It makes me wish I could hide behind my four big brothers because people are mean.
Don’t you think it’s time for a change? To show respect for fellow Americans even if their politics are different? Or if their lifestyle, their color or their religion? Can’t we go back to the time when strangers were welcome here? When family was at the center of our daily life?
Maybe it would help if we looked at old pictures more often — especially pictures where everyone is dead. Perhaps it will remind us of what really matters. That acts of kindness and acceptance of each other will last much, much longer than making a political point.