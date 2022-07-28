This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.

Regardless of what you might think about the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, its work this summer has established a historical, political and legal record of the U.S. Capitol assault. As uncomfortable as it might be to hear details about the insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s actions, the American people need to hear it.

