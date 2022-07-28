This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Regardless of what you might think about the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, its work this summer has established a historical, political and legal record of the U.S. Capitol assault. As uncomfortable as it might be to hear details about the insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s actions, the American people need to hear it.
Without this committee, the story of Jan. 6, 2021, most likely would have been confined to the actual storming of the Capitol by overwrought Trump supporters and dismissed as isolated mayhem. And without the committee’s thoughtful examination, new lies, including the falsehoods that antifa planned the assault to discredit Trump and that the attack on the Capitol wasn’t violent, very likely would have migrated from dark conspiratorial corners of social media into the political mainstream.
Instead, the committee’s greatest contribution was its laser focus on events before, during and after Jan. 6 to meticulously reveal how actions by the president and top advisers both that day and leading up to that day threatened to prevent the legal and orderly transfer of power after a lawful election.
The committee convincingly pierced the lies and presented a damning assessment that the former president egged on supporters and then stood idle — to the chagrin of staffers who wanted him to defuse the situation — as the lives of lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were in peril. This assessment emerged from the sworn accounts of Trump allies, staffers and other Republicans who worked for the former president and had ringside seats to various aspects of the Big Lie. Their testimonies to the committee provide a more complete and invaluable draft of history than the one that emerged in the days following the attack on the Capitol. The committee’s work is now a roadmap to hold those who perpetrated this dangerous deception politically and legally accountable.
Polls suggest that Trump would be the GOP’s presidential front-runner if he were to run again but that the hearings have swayed some Republicans. A recent poll from Reuters and Ipsos found that 32% of Republicans believe Trump should not run for president again in 2024, up from 26% in June.
There is evidence from polling that the work of the Jan. 6 committee convinced even die-hard Republicans that the former president played a role in what happened that day. The polarized rhetoric of our current politics would suggest that people will not change their points of view, even when presented with compelling, credible evidence that what they believe is not true.
For democracy to function, we must believe that if the people know the facts, the country will be safe. It is fearsome to believe we live in a post-fact world.
The Jan. 6 committee did not accept that. It was instead careful and direct in its pursuit of evidence from people who were there, who were making decisions and who were witness to decisions being made.
The testimony that emerged cannot and must not be dismissed as partisan posturing. It cannot be disregarded as “fake news.”
What becomes of that evidence in the hands of prosecutors remains to be seen. But if it leads our nation’s electorate to more deeply understand the root cause of what happened that day, the committee members who presented the facts of that day will have done democracy and freedom a great service, indeed.