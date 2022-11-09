Sometimes I wish white people could be Black.

Not forever, mind you. Maybe for just a few weeks like John Howard Griffin, the author of Black Like Me, who darkened his skin and traveled the South in 1959. Sometimes, I wish white people could have that experience.

