We live in the age of growth. Globally, the equivalent of a new New York City is being built every month. Just imagine all that concrete, steel, asphalt, pipes, cables, lumber and other materials. Energy consumption around the world will double by 2050. Ditto for plastic waste.
In Denton, it’s obvious that growth is the name of the game. Roads are widening. Mesquite is falling. New homes are cropping up everywhere. Between 2010 and 2030, Denton’s population and housing stock are both on pace to double in size.
Managing this growth is the great challenge of our age. Can we find a path that balances ecological sustainability with economic and social justice? How do we make things better for our children and grandchildren?
The scale of the challenge is daunting. There is no silver bullet or easy button. It will take the collective efforts of billions of people doing their small part. The trick is to keep the big picture in mind with all the little decisions. As the saying goes, “think globally, act locally.”
When it comes to this responsibility for thoughtfulness, Denton has much to be proud of. City Council, for example, recently updated our Simply Sustainable Framework, with guiding principles, goals and strategies for sustainable growth. We are a leader in green energy. More broadly, our Denton Plan 2030 offers an account of where we are and where we want to go in the future. I was honored to serve on the 2030 Plan Citizen Advisory Committee that shaped our “Community Vision” guiding that 415-page document.
It’s been six years since that plan was crafted. Looking around at all the bulldozers and skeletal frames of new homes, it makes me wonder: Are we living up to our vision? Are we on the path of smart, sustainable growth?
I’m not sure. A big part of our vision is connectivity and mobility. Yet in my part of town, a new neighborhood has just been platted that offers no bike or pedestrian access to the established neighborhoods. This means our only way to access the Rayzor Ranch shopping area without a car remains a sketchy dirt path. Across the street, the new Denton High School has no planned bike or pedestrian access along its western edge, forcing kids in hundreds (and growing!) of homes to travel far out of their way. This will increase car dependency and air pollution and is hardly in keeping with our goal of safe routes to schools.
I know that these are just anecdotes, and there are positive stories to tell. The point is that we can do better. And I know this is small potatoes in the global scheme of things. But we all need to do our little part. It is good to see that City Council is creating a new Sustainability Framework Advisory Committee to strengthen our commitment to thoughtful development.
I once worked on a sustainability committee with the mayor of Boulder, Colorado. He was a brilliant physicist and was fond of saying that physics is easy compared to the challenges of sustainable growth.
He was right. Denton has two related challenges: a really hard one and a really, really hard one. The first is a matter of translating vision into reality. The 2030 Plan says it has a “rigorous implementation program,” but things are falling through the cracks. What makes this really hard is all the parties involved, all the steps and all the layers of decisions that happen along the way from an idea to its material manifestation. We have to keep thinking big even as we bore down into the details. We need flexibility and reflectiveness in the midst of laying out the inflexible physical stuff of a city — those moments where we stop and say, “Wait, does this fit our vision?”
This gets me to the really, really hard nut to crack: Maybe our vision is incoherent. Maybe it can hold together as words on a page but not a city on the land. Perhaps when it comes to imagining a better city for our children, we see different places. Maybe the very idea of “sustainable growth” is a mirage. It looks real until you get to where you thought it was only to be disillusioned.
Our “Community Vision” says that we value both our “small-town charm” and “major manufacturing.” Both “compact development” and “diverse choices” when it comes to neighborhoods. We want this grand plan while “respecting private property rights.” We want that sidewalk and maximum profits. Can we have both/and? Is this inclusive or incoherent? It’s both. And our task is to keep thinking and doing the hard work of making a better city.