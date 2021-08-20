“The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.”
William Shakespeare, “Julius Caesar”
As I’ve watched the fall of Afghanistan occur with rapid speed, not unlike what our nation witnessed in Vietnam 40 years ago, the same reaction wells up inside me now as it did then on how the loss of American lives and treasures in both of these countries proved in the end to be wasted.
As pundits, experts and political partisan hacks dissect what allowed such a travesty to occur in Afghanistan, many views will be offered as causal factors that brought about such a disastrous exit from that country. I’d like to share two factors I feel that led to these outcomes.
The first stems from our sense of American exceptionalism — the belief that we can achieve what others can’t — and over the span of the last 200 years, that aspiration has some credibility. Our crowning achievement was the defeat of fascism following World War II. From there, we built a vibrant and expanding economy and secured for a time the global security needed so other nations could rebuild their socio-political structures in our image and likeness.
We entered both Vietnam and Afghanistan with this idealistic vision of ourselves, “spreading democracy” without realizing that our rose-colored vision blinded us from the history and deep-seated motivations of those who would come to see us not as saviors but at best as necessary but unwanted interlopers. Beneath the surface of our benevolent intentions lay the self-serving needs of our national security.
We are in reality strangers in a strange land who wound up diminishing or even dismissing age-old cultures to achieve our dream for them, which often makes for reluctant recipients of that dream.
We are seeing firsthand for ourselves following Jan. 6 that democracy is a shaky proposition and that the will to sustain it has to be a majority if not universal mindset. Now imagine entering countries that have only known autocratic or a restrictive theocratic rule. The age-old divisions that have developed over centuries do not just fall away, and a religious heritage that’s imposed its will on a people will essentially block efforts attempting to alter it.
Perhaps Dostoevsky was right — “To go wrong in one’s own way is better than to go right in someone else’s.”
By imposing our grand vision with our military might and ultimately supporting corrupt regimes, we have at the outset set ourselves up for failure, giving rise to the second factor effecting such failed outcomes — self-determination.
The lack of will by the population themselves to fight for a dream that wasn’t in all regards theirs but that of an outsider, despite the best intentions, can fail to create the spirit of a people necessary to engender the will to achieve that change, much more to fight and die for it.
As a Vietnam vet, I share that sense of loss where many gave their lives and well-being to fulfill the hope and promise of a life we value here in America. The desire for true freedom, however, has to originate in the hearts and minds of a people as ours did. If we fail to learn this lesson going forward, our next foreign intervention will fair no better, and lives and treasure will once again be needlessly lost.