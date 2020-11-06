The following was submitted as a class assignment at Guyer High School:
A lot has happened this spring, and it will leave a big impact on the whole world. Everyone got affected in one or the other way. A big influence is on students’ lives, not only physically but also emotionally.
Every student, whether elementary, middle or high school, got affected by COVID-19. Being a student can sometimes be challenging by itself, but COVID-19 has made it even more difficult for students around the world. In my survey of 100 students from around the world, I tried to make it very clear that children and young people around the world are coping with the new normal and how their lives have been affected.
Many high school students when interviewed explained that, initially, it felt very pleasurable. No schools, less pressure of finishing assignments, staying up late and sleeping till late, playing video games, etc. were very enjoyable. Some students even said they were never interested in playing video games before the pandemic, but since their friends were playing, they started playing too, that being the only mode for them to stay connected to their friends, laugh with them together for a couple of hours. They added that they did not know that this satisfaction was just temporary and will become the new normal.
There were times when they felt nostalgic about their lives before the pandemic. A student from Maryland mentioned that he doesn’t even know if he will be able to open his arms and embrace a stranger ever again. He hopes he will someday.
Online learning was the same as earlier. Students have both sides to this. Some felt it is easy and are happy they don’t have to get up early to go to school. Middle schoolers especially liked the flexibility in schedule. As a coin has two sides, online learning also has its cons. For one elementary student in India, his parents work from home. They don’t have time to be the learning coaches for their child. He feels that he is not learning that much and feels too much pressure.
Online learning puts a burden of responsibility on students, but it also needs a lot of support from family, especially if the students are elementary level. A student from New York misses playing soccer with his friends. He thinks going to school was fun and was a medium to make friends and to connect with other students.
Similarly, it is not easy for students who need special education, including those with a physical disability, emotional challenges and dyslexia. Kevin, from Dallas, who has ADHD, says he learns best in a classroom setting where he gets lots of academic help from teachers and classmates. Learning from home creates anxiety for him, and he needs lots of adjustments.
COVID-19 has affected students’ lives in a big way. According to my survey, only half the students say they are actually learning something this year, and only 40% say they learn a lot in a day. This survey includes 100 students from around the world and not just Texas. Seventy-five percent say online learning is more of a burden for them, which is creating anxiety and depression for them. My results also show a continuous decline of motivation in students as the grade level increased.
It is also reported that with increased loneliness in about 45% of teenagers, especially girls, and schools opening slowly, more and more students would like to return back to their schools. Now it becomes the school district’s foremost responsibility to maintain safety of the students. Some districts are surveying parents and asking for their preferences for reopening schools. Some districts are also asking students, and students are not shy to give their opinions, negative or positive.
Schools are very important and have a big impact on the health, well-being, growth and development of students. Education is the base for the overall development of students, as it provides life skills, knowledge, social emotional awareness and community involvement over a course of time.
Schools in Texas are doing their best to minimize the risks of exposure to COVID-19 for students, staff and families. Maintaining social distancing, practicing good hygiene and providing face coverings to everyone will definitely help in minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Every student is hopeful that they soon will all be able to enjoy a COVID-free environment.