One of the biggest mistakes made by white European pioneers here in Texas is that they could not tell one “Indian” tribe from another. As hard as it is to believe, they could not tell a Kiowa from a Comanche, or a Karankawa from a Lipan Apache.

It makes no sense to me. Take the Karankawa, for example. They were tall and slender people — most around 6 feet tall. They ate mostly oysters and fish. They spoke their own unique language, wore unique clothes. They lived on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, never going far out to sea or far inland either.

RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.

