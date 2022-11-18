One of the biggest mistakes made by white European pioneers here in Texas is that they could not tell one “Indian” tribe from another. As hard as it is to believe, they could not tell a Kiowa from a Comanche, or a Karankawa from a Lipan Apache.
It makes no sense to me. Take the Karankawa, for example. They were tall and slender people — most around 6 feet tall. They ate mostly oysters and fish. They spoke their own unique language, wore unique clothes. They lived on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, never going far out to sea or far inland either.
Now the Lipan Apache were short, often bow-legged. They lived in the desert. They ate tubers and small animals such as lizards and wandered the region following game. They dressed in animal skins and spoke a language as different from Karankawa as German is to English. Yet the white Europeans could not tell them apart! To them, they were all “Indians.”
Can you believe that?
The worse part is they sometimes punished one group for something another group did. Yes, friends and neighbors, we have cases of Comanche attacking a farm and a posse going out after them. If the posse happened to come upon a group of Kiowa who had done nothing at all, the white Europeans just went ahead and killed them. After all, they were all “Indians.”
If that were not bad enough, some people are still doing that today. Not just with Native Americans, but with Hispanics. Some people cannot tell the difference between immigrant Hispanics and native Hispanics. And we are very different.
I can spot an immigrant Hispanic easily. And they can spot natives. I was in Mexico a few years ago, and a local friend pointed out some Americans to me. I could not tell they were Americans, but he could. Just by looking at them. And I am the same with Hispanic immigrants here in Texas. I can spot them across the street!
Recently I was at the Kroger parking lot leaving the store in a hurry and had to slam on the brakes when a pedestrian approached the curb. He looked at me angrily and said, “If you’re going to come to our country, you need to respect our laws!”
Now, why did he have to say that? Couldn’t he just get angry without making reference to the fact that he was white and I a dark Hispanic? Why do people have to see me as an immigrant in the land my family has called home for hundreds of years? It feels like some people are still blaming one group for what another does.
I was sorely tempted to call him a name and tell him in excellent English that my family has been in Texas longer than his, and it was his family that came to our country. But I didn’t. I just smiled and let him cross. You see, I am working on controlling my anger when I encounter prejudice.
Wish I could tell you it’s a rare occurrence. But it’s not. It happens a lot. Not every day, but often enough that I have lost my temper at times and said something I later regretted. Because sometimes it just really gets to me.
So like many of my native Hispanic friends, I am working on anger management to deal with it. And we would love your understanding and cooperation. Because there’s a big difference between immigrant Hispanics and native Hispanics.
