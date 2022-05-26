As school shootings continue to take place across the country, there are many warning signs that should have led to them being stopped, but unfortunately, those who know have failed to take action.
Warning signs are going to be a key factor in stopping future mass shootings from happening. Here are some examples:
Robb Elementary School
The Robb Elementary School shooter had a history of getting into physical fights. Despite this, as soon as he was allowed on his 18th birthday, he went and purchased two firearms. Once he bought the firearms, he took to social media to engage in his attention-seeking behavior. After not getting the attention he wanted, he started messaging random people, to whom he made vague hints about his future intentions to harm others. These messages went unreported despite the hint of imminent action.
The perpetrators’ attack was premeditated. He knew he was going to get into a firefight, so he wore protective body armor so that he could not be stopped. He barricaded himself in a classroom and was able to take lives, showing a well-executed plan of attack.
Oxford High School
The Oxford High School shooter had an obsession with guns. The day prior to the school shooting, he was seen searching for ammo on his phone at school. The student was begging for help. After the previous incident, another one occurred in which on a school assignment he drew a rifle and the words “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” It also said “Blood everywhere,” “My life is useless” and “The world is dead.” To which neither the school nor his parents took any action to prevent the shooting.
STEM School Highlands Ranch
On April 29, the Wikipedia page for STEM high school had the statement “Anti suicide programs are implemented [in the school] to help lower chances of suicide and school shootings.” The article was edited by someone in the local area to then say, “Do they work? We shall see.” One of the shooters had made comments about a school shooting, going as far as to say “don’t come to school.”
The other shooter was mentally unstable due to issues with gender identity and bullying. He had a history of hearing “voices and has suffered from homicidal and suicidal thoughts.” Both shooters had a history of drug use.
Stoneman Douglas High School
The Stoneman Douglas High School shooter was expelled from the school in 2017 due to disciplinary reasons. He had a history of making threats against other students. The school was so concerned about this that they banned him from wearing a backpack on campus grounds. Multiple doctors had requested that he be involuntarily admitted to a mental health residential treatment facility. His social media included photos of a variety of weapons, including long knives, a shotgun, a pistol and a BB gun.
Despite his mental instability, at 18 he was able to buy an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. From 2008-2017, 45 calls were made to the county sheriff in reference to the shooter, his brother or the family home. There had been tips that he “threatened to shoot up the school,” and “school shooter in the making.”
On a Youtube account presumed to be run by the shooter, he stated, “Im going to be a professional school shooter.” The FBI even got a report that, “The caller provided information about (Nikolas) Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”
Conclusion
All of these school shooters had many things in common. First, they had numerous red flags that included pretenses to the future deadly action they would take. Many had suspected or had been diagnosed with grave mental illness.
Mental health experts cannot ignore the fact that over 96% of mass shooters are male. Eighty-five percent of the weapons that were used in mass shootings were obtained legally. Nearly 50% of mass shootings take place at a school or workplace. The majority of shooters are between the ages of 20 and 49.
Behavior analysts can use these patterns to predict the likelihood of future shootings. Further research into the creation of an active shooter psychological risk assessment is warranted.