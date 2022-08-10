We’ve all heard it, and we’ve all probably said it: We want politicians to stand on principle rather than follow the political winds they feel with their desperately outstretched fingers.

By those lights, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., should be an overwhelming favorite to win reelection to Congress from Wyoming rather than trailing badly in the final week of her Republican primary race. (The primary is on Aug. 16.) If she loses, it will be a black mark against Wyoming voters, against her Republican colleagues who raised money against her, and against the whole Trump-right media conglomerate that has mercilessly attacked her.

QUIN HILLYER is a senior commentary writer and editor for the Washington Examiner. He is also a contributing editor for National Review Online and is a former executive editor for the American Spectator.

