In Texas, by the middle of July we are into “serious summer.” Most afternoons are above 95, and many top 100. Rain is not likely, but somehow we still get a lot of humidity. There is hardly any relief in the mornings when it cools down to only 80.

July can be bad, but August in Texas is almost unbearable. By the second week in of the eighth month, I stare wistfully at the calendar knowing that September is coming. And that’s the best thing about August — knowing September is next and with that the scorching heat begins to dissipate.

DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.

