In Texas, by the middle of July we are into “serious summer.” Most afternoons are above 95, and many top 100. Rain is not likely, but somehow we still get a lot of humidity. There is hardly any relief in the mornings when it cools down to only 80.
July can be bad, but August in Texas is almost unbearable. By the second week in of the eighth month, I stare wistfully at the calendar knowing that September is coming. And that’s the best thing about August — knowing September is next and with that the scorching heat begins to dissipate.
Whoever decided that August should be 31 days long didn’t come from Texas. People complain about going on and off daylight saving time. They need to focus their energy on assigning August 28 days instead of February.
The most appropriate way to comment on the weather in August is to ask, “Hot enough for you?” People who complain about it being hot in August aren’t from here and don’t realize how silly they sound. It’s like complaining that it’s dark at night.
I have great sympathy for newcomers to Texas who arrive in August. In Denton, new university professors are moving their families to town. They came to visit and interview in October, so the weather was pretty nice. Or they came in February, and they were delighted by our mostly mild winters and the lack of snow. True, even then some had some doubts about relocating to Texas, especially if their only time in the state was traveling through Amarillo on Interstate 40.
It gets cold in the winter, but we know that it won’t last long. If it stays below freezing for a full 24 hours, it will make the local newspapers. If it stays below freezing for more than three days, it makes national news and will likely disrupt the power grid. But in August, the heat hardly ever lets up.
September has great promise of good things coming soon. Around Sept. 21, we have the fall equinox, when daylight and nighttime are the same length. From then until the spring equinox, nights are longer than days and the sun just can’t heat things up like August.
I started school in 1958, in September, after Labor Day. After graduating college, I became a teacher and then a school principal. I lived by an academic calendar for well over 50 years. September, or the start of school, was the start of a new year for me. September meant new school clothes, new beginnings with new students and teachers. Optimism was high. We loved anticipating a new football season and a chance to win district and get to the playoffs.
I still remember the names of every elementary teacher I had. I looked forward to those first days of school to see which friends would be in my class and how the new teacher would compare to the last. September meant starting a new year.
My first three years were spent at North Ward School. It was also named for a Confederate general, but our principal, Mr. House, always answered the phone with “North Ward School” instead of saying hello. The school was less than two blocks from my family’s house on North Elm Street. The Denton ISD Central Services building is there now, and the superintendent’s office is right where Mrs. Lundy’s second-grade class was.
In third grade, we moved from the primary wing into the older main building. Mrs. Bower’s third grade class had north-facing windows. During our first week in her class, she pointed out the big cottonwood tree just across Gary Street. She said it was our tree! She had adopted it for our class years ago, and we would watch that tree all year and learn how it changed with the seasons.
We drew a picture of that tree in September with lots of green leaves. In November, the leaves turned yellow, and we all drew our autumn picture of the cottonwood. In January, we drew the tree without any leaves and compared it to our earlier drawings Mrs. Bowers had saved. Finally in April, we drew our final picture with the new fresh bright green leaves covering the branches.
Mrs. Bowers said spring was the new year for trees just like September was the new year for school people. Everyone else had to wait till January for their new year.
That old cottonwood tree is still there on Gary Street between Elm Street and Locust Street. It has probably survived 100 Augusts. It survived the long drought in the early 1950s, and several subsequent droughts. It has survived an extreme cold snap in 1983, two more in 2021 and 2022. I suspect that I am not the only former student who still feels a strong attachment to that tree. I wonder how many more Texas Augusts it will be there providing shade and relief.
DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.