Ex-President Donald Trump has announced that he will run for president a third time. He did so soon after most of those whom he endorsed for the 2022 midterm elections lost. In his announcement, he offered no new ideas and few ideas at all for how he might make America great again, again.
During his announcement, Trump tried to make a case for how he is a victim of unfair legal investigations and how the 2020 election was unfair because he lost. And incredibly, some folks feel sorry for an old white male billionaire who lives in a resort and pays $750 a year in income taxes.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will probably run against Trump for the Republican nomination, along with former Vice President Mike Pence and others. And here is where the awkward dance begins. How do those folks get nominated and keep the energy and enthusiasm of MAGA Republicans?
The dance will be awkward because under Trump, MAGA Republicans control most of the primary elections. And those folks include white nationalists, Christian nationalists and folks who are willing to ignore any fact that doesn’t align with their beliefs. Trump opened the door and invited them in, and it appears they intend to stay.
Republicans will not make stump speeches saying that the 2020 election was fair. Instead, they say we don’t need to dwell on the past.
If anyone brings up the insurrection attempt of Jan. 6, 2021, their responses range from it was just another bunch of tourists at the Capitol to it was a sad day, but no real harm was done.
Interestingly, Pence did come out, after several days, and say Trump was “wrong” to have had dinner with an antisemitic Kanye West and a white nationalist. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says there is no place in the GOP for white nationalists, even though they are there and the leader of the party wants them to stay.
The dance gets more awkward because Trump still fixates on 2020. He writes, “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Some Republicans say Trump is wrong. Others dance, saying the idea is wrong but can’t go so far as to criticize the man himself.
I hope someone will ask those vying for the Republican nomination these questions:
Do you agree with Trump that we should terminate all rules, regulations and even the Constitution?
Do you welcome white nationalists, and will you support their efforts to hold back and suppress people of color and promote the notion of white supremacy?
Do you denounce antisemitic rants and those who do the ranting? Do you denounce hate crimes and racial prejudice in whatever forms they take?
Like Trump, do you want the Proud Boys and other right wing militia organizations to “stand back and stand by”? Do you acknowledge that they did just what Trump asked?
Trump has said that, if elected, he will pardon those involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Will you?
Do you welcome Christian nationalists who are trying to embed extreme interpretations of the Bible into laws that all must follow? Even though there is nothing in the Christian Bible that says or suggests human life begins at the moment of conception, do you support bans on abortions without exceptions? Do you want to limit access to contraceptives or support those who do because contraceptives thwart God’s will? Do you support businesses who limit their employees’ health insurance options to fit the business owners’ personal religious beliefs?
Do you acknowledge the widespread evidence of climate change, and will you address mankind’s contribution to the problem through actions to limit greenhouse gas emissions?
Here is the problem for Republicans. Trump energized the extreme right by fearmongering and promoting hate. He was and is willing to ignore facts and spread lies that feed fear, prejudice, hate and undermine trust in democracy in general and the U.S. government in particular. Elected Republicans who have stood with Trump or remained silent have done well within the party and safely red districts and states. Those who called him out have left office voluntarily or been given the boot.
While Trump energizes Republican voters, he also energizes the opposition.
DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.