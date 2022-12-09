Ex-President Donald Trump has announced that he will run for president a third time. He did so soon after most of those whom he endorsed for the 2022 midterm elections lost. In his announcement, he offered no new ideas and few ideas at all for how he might make America great again, again.

During his announcement, Trump tried to make a case for how he is a victim of unfair legal investigations and how the 2020 election was unfair because he lost. And incredibly, some folks feel sorry for an old white male billionaire who lives in a resort and pays $750 a year in income taxes.

DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.

