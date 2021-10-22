I guess I am reaching out to our readers in an unusual way. This is not the stuff of op-eds, but as always, I write to you from the heart — especially now.
As you read this, I am in San Antonio, attending yet another funeral. And next week, I will go down there again for still another family member who has passed away. This week, it is my cousin Elva; next week, my nephew Nick. Both were sick and debilitated already when that cursed disease COVID-19 struck them down.
This is getting hard, friends.
Every day, we have a report in the Denton Record-Chronicle of more people getting sick. And our hometown newspaper also quietly reports the number of deaths from this horrible illness. We now have 700 people in Denton County who have died from COVID-19. This is no small number, folks.
And if the thousands of family members of those 700 people are as torn apart as I am at the two recent deaths in my family, there is no doubt that there is still a lot of pain and suffering in our community. And maybe they need kindness instead of politics.
I don’t know what to say anymore. We have so much politics involved in this. We have people claiming that wearing a mask is denying their rights. Others say that the vaccine kills more people than the coronavirus. We have people right here in our fair city who claim that the entire pandemic is a hoax and vaccines and masks do nothing to protect people.
I have had over a dozen family members suffer from this disease, and there are now three who have died from it. That may not seem like a lot to some people, but to Nick’s mother and Elva’s husband, those people meant the world.
I don’t want to argue politics anymore. I don’t want to hear people say Trump is to blame or that Biden is hurting us. I don’t need to deal with harsh voices proclaiming that vaccines don’t help.
My cousin Elva and I grew up together. We lived in the same neighborhood as kids. We were close. Over the past year, we talked on the phone regularly about how hard she was fighting against gastric cancer. Then she got flanked by the virus. Now she is no longer with us. And it hurts too much to listen to anyone try and tell me that this disease is not real or that someone in some political office is to blame for her death. So please don’t bother.
Way back in my early college days, I was an avid fan of the great Bob Dylan. I played guitar and harmonica and could sound a lot like him when I sang. And I remember the words to one of his songs: “How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died? The answer my friend is blowing in the wind; the answer is blowing in the wind.”
Well, now I know for certain how many deaths it will take.
One.