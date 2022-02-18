February 2021’s winter storm cost Texas between $80 billion and $130 billion in direct and indirect losses, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. This estimate was based upon extensive damages to homes and businesses, contaminated water supplies and loss of life.
For those Denton residents who rely on natural gas (methane) to heat their homes and water, and cook their meals, the cost would continue to rise long after February 2021’s deadly catastrophe.
Fast forward to January 2022 and Atmos’ solution. Their $2 billion loss due to exorbitant natural gas costs will be paid off by their customers! According to Mitchell Schnurman in The Dallas Morning News, bills will increase by $3.50 to $5.50 per month over a 10- to 15-year period. In an investor presentation last November, it was projected that the average bill could be $75 by 2026. Already Atmos’ monthly bill for residential customers in 2021 increased to $58 from $48 in 2020.
Do Denton Municipal Electric’s customers face skyrocketing rates to recoup DME’s $207 million debt for having to purchase electricity for $9,000 per megawatt-hour from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid, up from $23.73 per megawatt hour?
Quoting from Dave Lieber’s recent article, Denton’s electricity rates will not increase: “General Manager Tony Puente says the city-owned utility opted out of the securitization process and handled its own long-term financing because the state plan was uncertain. The good news is rates remain unchanged because the financial picture of DME is strong, he said. The Denton City Council discusses the rates each year.”
DME is owed much thanks for protecting their customers from the expensive incompetence that has clobbered so many Texans financially and personally. The Texas Railroad Commission continues to avoid mandating loophole-free winterization of gas well heads, pipelines and generation units. Optimistically, it will be at least until next year that substantive changes will have been made.
ED SOPH is a retired University of North Texas professor and Denton resident.