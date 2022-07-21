This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Each year, summer poses an increasingly cruel and unjust punishment on incarcerated Texans without access to air conditioning.
Inside the 70% of prisons without air conditioning in living areas, people frequently find themselves living in 110-degree air including humidity, according to data collected in Texas A&M University’s report on extreme temperatures in prisons.
This is inhumane and unacceptable.
Texas knows about our prison heat problem. The Legislature has tried to pass funding to install enough air conditioning to rectify sustained civil rights violations happening to thousands of people under state custody for years. But it has failed to do so in a majority of its units.
And, frustratingly, we are left to say this again. The state must act to cool its prisons to 88 degrees or lower, as a Texas judge recommended. Brutal, torturous conditions that we would not accept for animals in shelters cannot be accepted for human beings, without regard to their criminal history.
Texas A&M’s report, which collected stories from over 300 prisoners in collaboration with Texas Prisons Community Advocates from 2019 to 2020, further reveals the dire circumstances.
“I’m still in this hot cell. … I’ve tried to move to a cooler location. … I feel like I’m going to die right here in this cell or have one hell of a heat stroke. … They don’t care if I die in here or not,” a prisoner wrote.
About a third of respondents said they did not have access to ice. Surveyors wrote about difficulties accessing clean water. Sometimes people did not have a cup. Others said water containers sometimes had trash, hair, dirt or bugs in them.
While these reports are unverified, it is not too much of a stretch from what we have seen in the past from our prisons. In 2014, a class-action lawsuit ruling against a unit found 2 to 4 1/2 times more arsenic, a poison, than federal regulations allowed in drinking water.
Other cooling measures, like offering extra showers when necessary and access to air-conditioned respite rooms, remain inconsistently available as staff and infrastructure often can’t meet demand. As for fans, when temperatures get into the triple digits, they often just circulate hot air and can make a person hotter at the most dangerous time, but the state still invests in them each year.
And it’s not just inmates who suffer. Prison staff endure these conditions as well as they go about their jobs. We cannot reasonably expect the historically understaffed employees of our state prisons, in addition to their normal duties, to conduct wellness checks, refill and clean water and ice coolers, monitor for heat stroke symptoms, fix fans and lead people to extra showers and respite areas while also dealing with intense heat themselves.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice claims it will take over $1 billion to install air conditioning in all its units. This number has been contested as overblown, and TDCJ has before inflated the cost of installing air conditioners. It said it would take $20 million for one prison. In reality, the amount was $4 million, a figure that became clear after the state spent $7 million fighting the lawsuit.
It will take significant money to fix this problem, that is true. But intense summer heat is ensured. How long can we justify allowing tens of thousands of people to be housed in unsafe conditions?