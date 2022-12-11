This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Well, it’s what we feared.
Last Sunday, we urged legislators to take a minute and actually consider the Public Utility Commission’s proposal to add reliability to the Texas grid. That was too much to hope for.
As quickly as we published, a bipartisan group of state senators pushed to halt the plan — which they say is untried and lacks key details — presumably until after the 2023 legislative session.
Ah, the politics of energy in Texas, where fossil fuel interests are so dominant that even a plan that would benefit the oil and gas industry in the name of reliability doesn’t go far enough for legislators who apparently want to ensure any fix to the grid actively injures the wind and solar industries.
And once again as the legislative session approaches, we are seeing signs that politics could override structural reforms needed to secure the state’s long-term growth and prosperity.
As he announced his legislative priorities, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said this week that another serious weather event could crash the power grid as it did when an extreme winter storm in 2021 caused deadly and prolonged blackouts across the state. He then again urged lawmakers to pass legislation to help build more natural gas plants, dismissing the PUC’s proposal as a “long-range plan” and renewable energy as “a luxury.” Patrick is somewhat at odds with Gov. Greg Abbott who continues to insist that weatherization and other measures passed last session fixed the grid.
To be sure, the grid is not fixed, but neither should the solution pick favorites, such as natural gas over renewables, the finger on the scales that the PUC proposal sought to minimize and Patrick seems to want to maximize. Patrick, for example, led the charge to prohibit state agencies from doing business with investment firms that he deemed hostile to the oil and gas industry and has been accused of attempting a legislative end run around the PUC’s efforts.
Texas’ power needs are more complex than whether the power industry is able to meet high-stress loads when extreme heat and freezes blanket the state. The long-term issue is whether a state that is adding residents and businesses at breakneck pace can assure reliable energy at affordable prices.
The PUC proposal would create a market incentive to increase the production of additional dispatchable power through a credit sale and purchase program between electricity generators and retail electric companies. By meeting reliability standards, generators would earn credits and retail electric companies would purchase the credits as an incentive for generators to invest in more power. This network of financial incentives is designed to produce the cheapest power when the grid is at its most stressed, such as during very hot or very cold days.
Texas should maintain its deregulated, competition-based energy market without picking energy winners and losers. In the months after the 2021 storm, politicians blamed the reliance on renewables for the blackout, only to be shown in subsequent investigations that the chaos resulted from a confluence of management failures, perverse incentives, transmission miscues and the fragile co-dependence of the power grid and power producers and marketers. For Texas to prosper, the ground rules for energy production must leave room for new technology and energy solutions to emerge and contribute to the state’s energy needs.
