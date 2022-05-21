The polar nightmare of February 2021 and the unseasonably high temperatures of May 2022 clearly exposed the vulnerability of Texas’ decrepit electricity grid to the undeniable impacts of climate change. At a time when the state’s massive population growth calls for more reliant power, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) continues to rely on unreliable fossil fuel technologies that only compound the problem.
This May’s higher than normal temperatures caused the failure of six coalfired plants recently, prompting ERCOT to ask that we conserve power by turning up our thermostats and avoiding the use of high power-consuming appliances between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Those offline plants took 2,900 megawatts of electricity off the grid. That’s enough to power around 580,000 homes.
We need more renewable energy. As David Tuttle writes in The Dallas Morning News, it is solar resources that may well have prevented rolling blackouts during the heatwave when those coal-powered plants went offline.
We desperately need a new grid, and time is short. Fossil fuel interests may no longer deny the reality of climate change, but in place of their denial, they have put procrastination. It’s obvious that natural gas (methane) and “renewable” natural gas (methane) mined from landfills are both an unreliable “bridge” to a renewable future. They are a backroad to the past.
Fossil fuel proponents are quick to point out that solar is unreliable. You know, “When the sun doesn’t shine …” But really, it’s a matter of variability, not reliability. Variability is a lot easier to deal with than the questionable reliability of fossil fuels. Variability is easier to manage than the unpredictability of our current grid.
Texas is a big state. When the skies become cloudy in one portion, the sun still shines in many others. ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission of Texas and our Legislature should be incentivizing the creation of more extensive solar farms and a renewable grid of power lines that can move reliable and predictable power to regions of the state as needed.
Solar installations don’t have to be taken offline for mandatory maintenance procedures. Solar installations don’t break down because of extremes of temperatures. Solar doesn’t make our bad air quality even worse. Solar power isn’t affected by higher natural gas costs.
And with the advent of battery storage, we will eventually rely even less upon fossil fuel-generated electricity that we know is unpredictable, both economically and environmentally.