This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Lawmakers grilled state officials who license foster care facilities after news broke that an employee at a state-contracted shelter allegedly coerced two girls into taking nude photos. How did a person suspected of such a thing come to be employed by a nonprofit that cares for girls who have been sexually trafficked?
Officials with The Refuge, the nonprofit in Bastrop County at the center of the allegations, said in March that the former employee suspected of exploiting the girls “navigated our state-mandated screening procedures with ill intent.” The woman reportedly passed the required background checks that look at criminal history and child abuse registries in Texas and out of state.
But there was more to her past than what these background checks revealed, and that troubling history would have been available to The Refuge had it vetted its job candidate more carefully. This episode should be a moment of realization for state lawmakers that Texas’ required screening for foster care employees must go beyond criminal and child abuse background checks.
And it should be a moment of reflection for foster care providers that they have a moral obligation to scrutinize job candidates to a higher degree than other employers. Their duty is to protect children.
Recent reporting by The Texas Tribune shows that the former Refuge employee was fired from a previous job as a youth development coach at a state correctional facility for boys because of reports that she behaved inappropriately with children in her care. The woman reportedly allowed boys to use staff devices to access pornography and was “flirtatious” with the teens.
Steven Phenix, a spokesman for The Refuge, said the nonprofit was unaware that the woman had been fired from Giddings State School in April 2020. The Tribune obtained the woman’s personnel file with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department through an open records request.
We were surprised to learn that The Refuge did not contact the woman’s former supervisors to vet her, given the sensitive nature of her job.
“Our experience with hiring over the past several years is that past employers will verify only the start and end dates of employment, without [characterizing] their departure,” Phenix wrote in an email to us.
Under state law, employers may disclose information about a former employee’s job performance if requested by a prospective employer, as long as the information is true and shared without malice. At the very least, the personnel files of public employees are generally considered open records under the Texas Public Information Act. We expect foster care providers to dig deep when it comes to reviewing job candidates.
The status of the criminal investigation into the former Refugee employee is unclear. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department did not return messages.
Since this episode came to light, representatives with The Refuge said they have contracted with a company to conduct deeper background checks than those required by the state. The nonprofit has also partnered with a firm to develop new screening tools and analyze its hiring practices.
We hope this is a lesson to lawmakers and foster care providers. When it comes to vetting caretakers, checking out their employment history after the criminal background check is not a matter of going the extra mile. It should be the bare minimum.