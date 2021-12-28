“Texas is the national laboratory for bad gub’ment.”
— Molly Ivins
Nothing has changed in how good Texas is at being bad since famed columnist and critic Molly Ivins’ death in 2007. A look back at 2021 gives at least five good examples of really bad ideas that are now law in this quirky state.
Power grid
The February freeze and statewide power failures led to over 200 deaths and billions of dollars in property damage. Gov. Greg Abbott quickly blamed renewable energy, which was not true. He said no one could have anticipated such an event. Also false. The failure was predicted in 2011 and could have been avoided had lawmakers had the guts to pass regulations requiring energy companies to winterize their operations.
In 2021, the state Legislature passed a few regulations to avoid another catastrophe, but gas companies can opt out by filling out a simple form and paying the state $150. No one should be surprised, given how much the oil and gas industry contributes to elected officials.
Public health
In 2019, Gov. Abbott seemed to heed advice from medical science on how to limit COVID-19. Then he got hammered by the anti-mask and anti-science far right and drew two legitimate challengers in his Republican primary for reelection. He had a choice to govern responsibly or possibly lose power, so he issued executive orders to prohibit local governments, school districts and even private businesses from requiring masks and stem the spread of the virus.
Voting
An effective strategy in bad governing is to play on people’s fears and prejudice. We do that very well in Texas. In 2021, new laws were passed making it harder to vote (especially harder for groups that tend to vote for Democrats) under the false pretense that there is widespread voter fraud. Make no mistake, the effort is to suppress left-leaning voters using “voter fraud” as a pretext.
Speaking of voting, Texas got two additional congressional seats due to population growth that was 90% people of color. Of course, the Republican-controlled government drew new congressional districts in a way that made sure there were no new districts where people of color are in the majority.
Gun laws
After 2021, it may be harder to vote in Texas, but it is easier to get shot. That is because new gun laws went into effect to make it easier to buy guns, ammunition and to carry them without a license.
There were 2,490 deaths due to guns in Texas in 2020. From 2015 through 2020, the Texas attorney general’s office received 197 complaints of election fraud. So logically, our leaders made it harder to vote and easier to get and carry a gun.
Abortion
In 2021, Texas passed a new law and a whole new approach to try to ban abortions. If it is possible, set aside your personal position on whether abortions should be legal or not. Just focus on how the law is designed to work. Our lawmakers decided to deputize every citizen in the state to enforce the ban through lawsuits. It is a clever attempt for the state to avoid a constitutional challenge.
If it works, then any state could pass laws allowing individuals to sue fellow citizens for behaviors that are protected by the Constitution. This is not just a theory. California is already considering using the same approach as a way to ban assault weapons.
You have to love the irony of Republicans who made tort reform a campaign issue for years now encouraging lawsuits. They probably would abandon the approach if a business or a man could get pregnant.
Texans love to brag about how great the state is. Unfortunately, when it comes to governmental policies, we are really good at being bad in things that matter. Having health insurance is considered a cornerstone of personal financial security. Texas ranked No. 1 with the highest percentage of persons without health insurance at 18.4% in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Across the country, only 9.7% are uninsured.
In spending per student on K-12 public education, Texas ranks 41st. In spending per student on higher education, Texas also ranks 41st. In childhood poverty, Texas ranks No. 40. Gov. Abbott brags about how Texas is business-friendly. But why are we so mean toward children and the poor?
Chances are good that Abbott will be reelected. In areas only slightly less important, we demand more. Former Longhorn football coach Tom Herman got fired after four winning seasons, four bowl game victories and an overall record of 32 wins and 18 losses. Priorities!
Even after all of this, I can also agree with Molly Ivins when she said, “I dearly love the state of Texas, but I consider that a harmless perversion on my part and discuss it only with consenting adults.”