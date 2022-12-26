DRC_Keyboard

Texas teachers are the heart and soul of public education. The 368,000 public school educators across our state continue to rise to every challenge and respond to every curveball thrown their way.

Teachers are our everyday superheroes, but the current climate surrounding public education and teachers is not sustainable.

JOLISA HOOVER is a teacher specialist at Raise Your Hand Texas. She is a veteran educator with 26 years of teaching experience, as well as policy experience as a U.S. Teaching Ambassador Fellow and Texas Teach Plus Senior Fellow. Online at raiseyourhandtexas.org.

