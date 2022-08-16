This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
All too often, Texas mountain lions die slow deaths in the jaws of bear traps.
Exactly how many is uncertain. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department should probably impose a requirement to track these numbers, but it hasn’t. For decades, conservation groups have pushed the state to enhance protections for Texas’ big cats. We supported Texans for Mountain Lions’ attempt last month to request the state implement several reasonable regulations that included tracking human-caused killings. We are sad to report the petition was denied.
Instead, the state intends to form a stakeholder advisory group to look at the issue. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will hear about mountain lion conservation from both experts and the public at its Aug. 25 meeting in Austin. We hope some real progress is made then, but worry this is just a delaying tactic that won’t lead to greater protection for these important predators.
This problem is hardly new, and it is unique to Texas. Currently, mountain lion populations exist in 16 states, but Texas is the only state that has failed to enact regulated conservation management. Since at least the ’90s, groups that care about mountain lion preservation have pushed for protections, said Romey Swanson, a private lands biologist and conservation leader in Texas. But landowner pushback proved too strong to get mandates passed.
As a result, Texans can kill mountain lions at any time of the year. And more often than not, bear traps ensnare mountain lions who may lie suffering for days until they die. Hunters aren’t required to check their traps.
We don’t know how many mountain lions are dying like this in Texas. We know the number of deer killed, but no requirement exists to report the slaying of big cats. Population trends and their health also remain unclear.
“And as a matter of fact, the research that has emerged has indicated that there are very high mortality rates, and that perhaps the South Texas population is suffering declines that may see it removed from the landscape forever if interventions aren’t brought to the table,” Swanson said.
We fully recognize the rights of landowners and their desire to protect livestock. But it isn’t right to do so through cruel methods when the same mission can be accomplished through live hunting. And it is important not to overblow the danger these big cats pose to farm and ranch animals. According to TPWD, their diets are made up of deer and other wildlife that they naturally prey upon. That predation helps keep the broader ecosystem healthy.
This is a conversation we keep having. Texans for Mountain Lions provided some reasonable pathways to solve these obvious problems. And we hope that TPWD, its commissioners and stakeholders will decide to take meaningful action instead of relying on voluntary measures and shoddy data.