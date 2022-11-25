DRC_Keyboard

The current volatility of the European energy market should be a warning to the United States. While record-high prices and fears of “energy sobriety” on the Continent do not appear to be happening this winter, the lack of market stability and an energy policy dreamed up by the environmental fringe are creating an uncertain future. As CNN Business points out, “natural gas futures are still 126% above where they were last October,” and “prices are expected to hit €150 ($150) per megawatt hour by the end of 2023.” This market uncertainty will only hammer small businesses and individuals who are in desperate need of price predictability, especially as inflation continues to rise.

Europe’s over-reliance on renewables and a dependence on nations such as Russia for natural gas are what led them down this path. And if the United States is not careful, we will be in the same situation as our European allies in due time.

RON SIMMONS is a former Texas state representative and current Advisory Board Member of the Carbon Neutral Coalition.

