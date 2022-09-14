This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
The national headlines earlier this month were jarring.
Just as so many had feared, test score trends across the country showed that kids fell far behind when their schools were locked down and they were forced into remote “learning” that was a nightmare for kids, parents and teachers alike.
“The Education Department’s first look at test-score trends since the pandemic began reveals the worst drop in math and reading scores in decades for students in fourth grade, a crucial indicator for educational and economic trajectory,” The Wall Street Journal reported.
That information is hard to square with the news from Texas, though.
Here, early indications were just as frightening. In November 2020, our education team reported that “the pandemic has caused deep, ‘horrifying’ learning losses for Dallas children, and underscored the disparities among Black students, according to new DISD results.”
A year and a half later, the news got much better for Dallas and the state. Kids in Dallas ISD and across the state outperformed expectations and even beat pre-pandemic scores in reading in some grades, according to state data from the STAAR test.
Math scores also improved in the state and didn’t deliver on the worst expectations, even if there remains some catching up to do.
So what gives? Did Texas do far better than the nation at large? We wish we could say yes definitively and declare victory.
The reality is more complicated, and the best answer we can give at this point is, maybe. What we can say is that the information so far is hopeful, and it appears Texas made some important bets that led to better-than-expected outcomes.
The first bet was in two pieces of legislation, House Bill 4545 and House Bill 1525, which provided substantial resources for tutoring and teacher support. HB 4545 also came with tough requirements that were hard for districts to provide, especially the tutoring needed.
Early indications, however, are that the intervention worked. A similar, intensive tutoring program in Tennessee yielded results in line with Texas, with students rebounding to pre-pandemic levels in reading proficiency. More students there met or exceeded grade level expectations overall than they did in pre-pandemic years.
Texas also implemented reading instructional academies for teachers. The program was an intensive course to help teachers address basic literacy more effectively. A similar program in Kentucky yielded better reading results for kids, according to a 2021 study from Western Kentucky University.
Does this mean we made all the right choices and our worries are over? Of course not. Comparing STAAR results is one measure, and no one doubts STAAR is imperfect.
Deeper results will come when 2022 results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress test are available next year.
But it’s fair to say that the glass is half-full. Texas spent lavishly to stem learning loss. But it just might have also spent wisely.