Firstly, I’d like to thank the members of the Denton Record-Chronicle for allowing me to participate as a member of the Editorial Board. I certainly appreciate the opportunity.
I think we might all agree that this past year has presented significant challenges for us all and did create a scenario on/for the Editorial Board that none of us anticipated.
From my perch on the Editorial Board, it seems most useful that I contribute some of the most relevant information from the Krum area as this is my home base.
It’s no secret that the growth in the northwestern portion of Denton County, specifically in the Krum area, has been exponential.
By exponential, I mean that in the not too distant past, Krum was a sleepy little farming community with a town population way less than 2,000.
A simple four-way stop in the center of town, east/west on FM 1173 and north/south on FM 156. The preliminary number for population of inner-city Krum with the release of the census is in the area of 5,320.
A product of this incredible growth is that it is estimated that plus or minus 17,000 cars/trucks a day north and south and 24,000 east and west, go through the four-way stop. A never-ending stream 24/7.
Regarding exponential growth, it’s important to realize that the numbers represented above represent the very small area within the Krum city limits. There is very little to no space left for homes or business growth within the Krum city limits.
The most expansive growth will be very close to and bordering the city limits.
The growth numbers represented below are approximations that I have gathered from individuals who are involved in these growth areas:
Estates at Jordan Creek is a Public Improvement Development and is a five-year build-out to 659 homes with a possible 297 townhouse dwelling units and 20 acres of mixed-use development. Fifty thousand to 75,000 square feet of retail and commercial development.
South of Krum is a plan in the area of 1,500 homes within a four- to five-year period.
Fowler Farms is completely built out at 175 homes.
On or around FM 2450, there is a projection of 5,000 homes near the Baptist church.
Municipal utility districts including Denton’s extraterritorial jurisdiction east of 156 and 380 will be filled with houses. South of 380, around 1,500 acres of homes.
FM2449 and 35W, an area of 6,000 acres, has a prognosis of 18,000 homes.
Please remember that these are approximations, and as time goes forward things will certainly change on a plus or minus basis.
These numbers will represent a significant growth and change in the areas of Krum fire, Krum police, Krum city services and, clearly, the Krum Independent School District.
When all is said and done, there could be in the neighborhood of three to four new firehouses in and around Krum with “big city” growth in police, school and city employees.
Established in 1887, downtown Krum has an “old town” area steeped in history and, at this writing, is thriving. Some of the original buildings date back to the early 1900s and before. Buildings that once housed a grocery store, a drugstore, a hardware store, a hotel and much, much more.
One of these buildings was actually used as the “Landown Hardware Store” during the filming of the television series Dallas.
The state of Texas owns the right of way right up to the front doors of all of these buildings on McCart Street/FM 1173 on the four-way stop. The state of Texas has told the city of Krum that it (the state) intends to widen FM 1173 right to the front doors of these beautiful old buildings. A tragedy to say the least.
Growth, it seems, could wipe out the beauty and history of these fine old buildings. That said, I don’t believe this will happen. I believe it is incumbent on the Krum City Council and the city of Krum to put together the necessary public parking areas that give these old historical buildings that status, growth and stability they deserve. It can be done and should be done.
In closing, growth and expansion are the American way. From Kansas City to the development of the American West and North and South, it is what America does. Nothing will stop it. Based on the estimates above, it’s calculated that within a five- to seven-year time period, the city of Krum and the Greater Krum Area will/could see a population growth of roughly 20,000 to 30,000 people. What was once a sleepy little farm town …
Again my thanks to Sean McCrory, Bill Patterson and the team at the Denton Record-Chronicle.