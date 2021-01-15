My Mama often said, “Dime con quien andas y te dire quien eres,” which roughly translates to “Tell me who you hang out with, and I will tell you who you are.” This means if you hang out with married people, you’re probably married. If you hang out with drug addicts, well, you’re probably also addicted. And so on.
However, these days, “hang out with” has taken a different meaning: especially in the time of coronavirus. For the past year, we’ve been “hanging out” with people online for the most part. At times, without ever seeing each other in person.
We become friends with people we have never met. For instance, I have never met Larry Beck, who often writes for this paper, but I feel like he and I are friends. Is that presumptuous? Hope not! ‘Cause it’s very common these days. I have never met Paul McCartney of The Beatles either, but I feel like I know him. Nor have I met Salma Hayek, but I am in love with her. (Could someone see that she gets this message?)
Thing is, that even though it is only an online friendship, to us it is real. As Billy Graham once said, “Puppy love may not be real, but it’s real to the puppy.” Many of us feel a lot of loyalty for people we have never met. You kind of have to admire that.
For most of us, the year 2020 was the worst year of our lives. We did not think it could possibly get worse. We were wrong. From the loneliest New Year’s Eve in anyone’s memory to people storming the U.S. Capitol, to the impeachment of our president. Even as COVID-19 deaths continue to rise, we are getting used to it. What is happening in Washington, D.C., is even more shocking.
And I have to say that Trump supporters are probably the most loyal people I have ever seen. Our own Michael Burgess and Ted Cruz are among them. Let me hasten to say they are loyal to a cause I do not favor. But even though many people in his own party have now turned against him, we have people throughout the country, and here in our fair city, who continue to defend Trump. Bless their hearts, the only defense they can contrive for the storming of the Capitol is an extremely long reach: that “the media” treated rioters and looters from last summer in a much better way.
No, really. We have got to admire their loyalty. Even when good people abandon him, his family keeps a low profile, and he issues pardons to all his buddies, all of whom seem to need one, some people continue to defend him. Online; a person they do not know. Is this loyalty admirable?
Of course, then we have “Dime con quien andas y te dire quien eres.”