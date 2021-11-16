This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
It’s not often we will call for an additional federal tax, so mark the date. We’ve found one we think just about everyone can agree is for the best. And it has everything to do with spam calls.
You know the drill. Your phone rings or buzzes. You look down, and it’s either a number you don’t recognize or, if you’re lucky, something your phone has already flagged as spam.
Robocalls are a booming business. According to the YouMail Robocall Index, a widely cited industry standard, Americans have received 38.7 billion robocalls this year, through September. We’re on pace to exceed last year’s total of 45.9 billion. The problem is particularly bad in North Texas. According to YouMail, Dallas was the second-most robocalled city in the nation in September, trailing only Atlanta.
There are many reasons robocalls are exploding. A series of legal decisions has untied the hands of spammers, and the ones who break the law are hard to track down. These operations are often based in other countries, and the advent of new technologies means they don’t need a large call center staffed with hundreds of people or even hundreds of phones. According to a recent report by Insider, a single person can be responsible for millions of untraceable robocalls. Plus there are, believe it or not, pro-robocall lobbying groups that combat the efforts of consumer groups.
Not all robocalls are scams, though scams are the largest segment of these calls with 33%, according to YouMail. Legal and legitimate telemarketers make up 26% of these calls, matched by alerts and reminders that customers have opted into (think doctors appointment messages or attendance reports from your kid’s school). Payment reminders make up the last 14%.
To date, efforts to slow the madness have mostly focused on enforcement.
Between 2009 and 2018, the Federal Trade Commission filed 45 cases against 163 companies and 121 individuals responsible for billions of illegal robocalls, according to an April 2018 report to the U.S. Senate. In 2017, the FTC and Department of Justice won a $280 million judgment against Dish Network for its telemarketing practices. More judgments are being won every month. And other agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission, also pursue robocallers.
Last month, we talked with Mitch Katz, a spokesperson for the FTC, who pointed to a decline in the YouMail index over the last few months as the FTC has taken aim at Voice over Internet Protocol providers. Indeed, the numbers declined 12% from June to September, but that still means Americans receive almost 4 billion calls per month.
In the long run, enforcement seems like a losing game. It’s too easy for bad actors to move locations, change tactics and hide from agencies. And whenever one is busted, more will pop up to replace it. The FTC lacks jurisdiction overseas, where many of these calls originate. And the do-not-call list only prevents live telemarketers from calling you.
Phone carriers are hesitant to shut down a business unless they’re absolutely certain its activity is illegal.
So we propose a different solution. The reason this industry thrives is that its economics are sound. Insider explains:
The economics of phone spam are incredibly favorable. For perspective, 125,000 minutes of robocalls from Message Communications Inc. — which sustained a $25,000 penalty in 2015 for what the FTC described as “willful, repeated” violations — has sold for a mere $875. Assuming a consumer listens to the call for an average of three seconds, that $875 would translate into 2.5 million calls, with 1 cent getting a buyer 28 spam calls.
Even if just one out of every 10,000 calls turns into a qualified lead, at a going rate of $7 per lead, an hour of robocalls will pull in $1,750 in revenue, neatly doubling their investment.
Insider describes the industry as “an engine that turns phone calls into money with a byproduct of distributed annoyance.”
If we’re ever going to escape the onslaught of robocalls, we will need to disrupt the financial incentives that keep them coming at us. We propose a tax on sales leads generated by robocalls.
Businesses like Dish may be willing to pay $7 for the name of someone who is in the market for their products. But if that price shot up to $10? Or $50? The robocall business model could become less attractive.
Officials have been tiptoeing near this idea already. Last year, Vermont introduced a bill that would impose a $1 tax on every illegitimate robocall. But that’s not likely to be effective because it’s limited to one state, because it only targets illegal calls, and because it seeks to tax an activity (a call) rather than a product (a sales lead, in our proposal).
Our solution also avoids some of the tricky aspects of regulations in this industry: things like allowing robocalls to customers who have explicitly opted in.
We acknowledge that some businesses use robocalls for legitimate sales purposes. But there are hundreds of other sales and marketing avenues available to modern businesses, ones that don’t come with the side effect of widespread annoyance.
This is a nonpartisan issue because robocalls impact everyone equally. A February Insider survey found little difference in the number of reported calls between Democrats and Republicans, men and women, old and young, rich and poor. We’ve spoken with congressional staffers who say this is an issue about which they regularly hear from constituents.
There’s an old saying: If you tax something, you get less of it. We support higher taxes on robocallers in hopes of hearing from them less often.