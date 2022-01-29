I have read a lot of red-hot opinions lately that seem to have one thing in common, other than to let us know the writer is on the warpath. They are advocating for the denial of medical services to people that end up in intensive care with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated. They argue that by not taking the shots, these people are needlessly monopolizing the bed space to the point that sometimes there is no room for the do-gooders, the compliant ones, the people with real world problems such as diabetes, stroke or accidents, and ones that have been properly vaccinated.
That got me to thinking, not a small feat in itself. What about the person who drives a motorcycle without a helmet? That’s got to be the best way to meet a trauma nurse that I know of, yet nobody has mentioned them. Helmets after all, are a choice, same as getting your shots is a choice. And what about the smokers? We’ve known that smoking is hazardous to one’s health for years now, yet a lot of people choose to smoke, and a lot more seem to be smoking e-cigarettes, if that’s what those are. And yet we let them come into a hospital with cancer or pulmonary disease, and they can have access to all the treatments our medical services can provide and more, with nobody getting bent out of shape. Then there are the ones who are overweight. What about those? There is a whole catalog full of medical problems that go hand in hand with excess weight, and yet no one has suggested sending these folks rolling into a dark basement so they can slenderize together.
I remember my dad once saying that if he were emperor of this country — he could not be president, as he wasn’t born here — he would immediately outlaw sugar. To him, sugar was the worst product we consume as a nation, and hospitals were full of those suffering the consequences. He saw these consequences every day as he did his hospital rounds: obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, cancers, low quality of life, to name a few.
The list of related ailments because of any one of these, what one might call collateral damage, is even longer. Diabetes, for example, is not self-contained, it spreads out into different areas of the human body and can trigger heart disease, including stroke, foot problems, eye problems, kidney disease, nerve damage and so forth. His street smarts estimate was that we could free up 75% of all the hospital beds by doing away with sugar, especially white sugar. At the time, I was sad to know that cinnamon rolls were high on his list.
In the end, what we’re talking about here are life choices. I don’t see any difference between a person deciding not to get the vaccine and another person choosing to keep the Coca-Cola habit, even knowing they are being treated as borderline diabetic. And I know several of these.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not advocating for the anti-vaxxers, and I do have my shots. I just think people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. If you’re overweight, drink Cokes, eat chips and smoke, don’t talk about how terrible your neighbor is because he won’t get his shots since you’re worried that sooner or later he might be using the very hospital bed you will surely need, sooner than later.
The logical conclusion of suggesting that certain behaviors be punished, in this case by withholding medical services, is that it requires a judgment call. And who among us is qualified to navigate that slippery slope? And why only anti-vaxxers? Let’s not discriminate.
As long as we’re making a list, we might as well add smokers, drinkers, druggies, couch potatoes, jaywalkers, bank robbers and people hang-gliding over enemy air space, for starters; in other words, obvious risky behavior. Pretty soon, the list of people who can be admitted to our hospitals will have shrunk and beds will be mostly filled with mothers to be, unless the pregnancy was accidental,; real accident victims, no suicidal bikers allowed; teenagers with heartburn, but not from love; parents with teenagers; illegal aliens, who get in no matter what; and Olympic athletes when they sprain an ankle.