Below is what prominent members of Congress and current leaders said about when a Supreme Court vacancy should be filled in an election year, following the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia on Feb. 13, 2016:
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky
“At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, Texans and the American people deserve to have a say in the selection of the next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. The only way to empower the American people and ensure they have a voice is for the next president to make the nomination to fill this vacancy.” — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas
“This should be a decision for the people. Let the election decide. If the Democrats want to replace this nominee, they need to win the election.” — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
“It takes a while to get someone through the process. So that individual, whoever he or she would be, is not going to affect the cases that are being heard right now, the oral arguments that are going on [in the] Supreme Court right now. Those decisions we’ll hear at the end of June. The court actually isn’t even going to do anything until next fall that would involve a new member, and at that point, you’re in the last month of the Obama administration before the election. This is a decision that should be left up to the next president.” — U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point
“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, ‘Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’ And you could use my words against me, and you’d be absolutely right.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee
“(Scalia) was a champion of the Constitution, and the Constitution says ‘that the president of the United States shall propose a person to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.’ The current president.” — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California
“In a few short months, we will have a new president and new senators who can consider the next justice with the full faith of the people. Why would we cut off the national debate on the next justice? Why would we squelch the voice of the populace? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make-up of the Supreme Court?” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas
“I don’t think we should be moving forward on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term. I would say that if this was a Republican president.” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida
Scalia died 37 weeks and three days before the Nov. 1, 2016, Election Day. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this past Friday, six weeks and four days before the Nov. 3 Election Day.