This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
For weeks now, the Biden administration has been toying with a bad idea: one where the federal government takes billions of dollars of debt incurred by students voluntarily and transfers it to taxpayers involuntarily.
According to The Washington Post, Biden wants to offer debt forgiveness on student loans up to $10,000 for people who earn less than $150,000 per year. On April 28, Biden promised a decision on the matter in the “next couple of weeks.”
As a sort-of tune up, the administration announced on June 1 that it would forgive all the debt held by students who attended Corinthian Colleges, a defunct for-profit network of schools. According to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, that move will affect 560,000 borrowers, with a price tag of $5.8 billion. That’s the largest debt cancellation ever by the federal government, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared to Biden’s nationwide plan, which would cost about $230 billion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
We understand the impulses here, both political and financial. The cost of an education is out of control. According to U.S. News & World Report, the average cost of tuition and fees to attend an in-state public college is $10,338 per year. In Texas, the number is better: $8,678, according to the website www.ontocollege.com. This issue affects lots of Americans: About 40 million borrowers hold $1.6 trillion in federal student debt. Forgiving some of that debt may seem awfully appealing to Democratic politicians facing midterm losses.
But none of that changes the laws of economics, which say this is a bad policy move.
First, it’s regressive. According to a 2020 analysis by the Brookings Institute, the highest-earning 40% of households owe almost 60% of outstanding educational debt, while the lowest-earning 40% of households carry just under 20% of outstanding educational debt.
Second, it’s partisan. According to polling from Data for Progress, the best predictor of whether you support student loan forgiveness is not age, education or even debt load. It’s party affiliation: 83% of Democrats support the idea.
And finally, it’s unfair. Forgiving billions in current debt only incentivizes future students to borrow more, in hopes of their own free ride. And it sends a troubling message to former students who did not borrow. Those who worked two jobs, took night classes, or took on military service to pay for college. According to polling by the veterans organization Mission Roll Call, 77% of veterans oppose student loan forgiveness.
According to researchers at the Education Data Initiative, Texans are less likely to have educational debt, and they owe less per borrower. Just over 3.5 million Texans have student debt, with an average outstanding balance of $32,920. That’s $2,271 less than the national average.
Other than to curry favor with voters, there is little reason to pursue student debt forgiveness. Biden should abandon this plan and take his midterm lumps.