A Bailout for Woke Higher Ed” reads the headline on the stringent analysis by the Wall Street Journal‘s Allysia Finley of the Biden student loan forgiveness program.

It’s a program that’s economically regressive, “even worse than you thought,” with big bailouts for the most affluent, as economist Tyler Cowen points out.

MICHAEL BARONE is the senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner, a resident fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute and the longtime co-author of The Almanac of American Politics.

