Last week, The Associated Press published an investigative report that told us what we already knew: The fox is guarding the hen house in the Permian Basin.
AP journalists visited dozens of sites with infrared cameras to confirm findings of an industry watchdog called Carbon Mapper, a partnership of university researchers, which detected 533 methane “super emitters” in the Permian Basin in 2021. Methane is a regulated greenhouse gas, roughly 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in its first several years in the atmosphere, according to the Environmental Defense Fund. There’s now nearly three times as much methane in the air than there was before industrial times, and 2021 saw the worst single increase ever, the AP investigation found.
Texas relies on a robust energy market powered by fossil fuels and renewables, and the oil and gas flowing from the Permian Basin are a crucial supply. We can have healthy oil and gas production and fair regulation that protects the environment, but the record shows we’re not getting the balance right.
The Environmental Protection Agency requires companies to report greenhouse gas emissions, but companies are severely underreporting, according to the AP’s findings. One example: In 2020, a company named West Texas Gas reported that methane emissions from all of its boosting and gathering operations combined were just one-twelfth of the amount documented by Carbon Mapper from just one of its sites.
When we reported on this issue in February, we found our own example: According to a study published in the journal Science, which used methane-detecting satellites and aircraft, an occurrence researchers call an “ultra-emitter event” happened near Midland in the summer of 2020. From mid-July to mid-September, a location operated by Targa Resources dumped between 7,146 and 16,537 tons of methane into the atmosphere, the study found. But the state agency in charge of regulating such emissions, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, knew nothing about it, and seemed to conflate it with an accidental leak at the same location that lasted 32.5 hours, rather than two months.
Targa didn’t return our calls earlier this year, or those from the AP, which was looking into another location. And TCEQ’s public-facing database of emissions events showed no emissions reporting for that site.
Regulators will hold oil and gas companies accountable only for the emissions reported to them, and they will accept reporting only from oil and gas companies. TCEQ spokeswoman Laura Lopez told us her agency is reluctant to consider data “collected by external parties.”
It’s the honor system. And it’s not working.
“They don’t go look for anything,” retired TCEQ manager Tim Doty told the AP.
Self-policing may be workable in a kindergarten playground or a friendly game of golf, but it’s not a realistic regulatory solution. Producers need to get the message that there is real accountability for excess pollution. Regulators need to get the message that there are real consequences for non-enforcement. And politicians need to get the message that there is real political will insisting on clean air.