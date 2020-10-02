With less than 50 days left before the pivotal 2020 presidential election, one would think that elections officials would have the voting procedures ironed out by now. They don’t.
In must-win states for both presidential candidates, including Texas, ballots are ensnared with litigation over procedural questions: whether to mail ballots or ballot applications en masse, whether the state will pay for return postage, who will (and will not) be on the ballot, and so on. Until the courts answer these questions — barring any appeals, which are commonplace — the ballots are stalled. Even worse, tying the procedures up in court inhibits ballot access and diminishes people’s confidence that their vote will be counted.
Texas is a hot bed of litigation, no matter that Election Day quickly approaches. Just one week ago, Texas Democrats argued in federal appeals court that allowing mail-in voting for Texans aged 65 years or older, but not for younger voters, amounted to age discrimination prohibited by the Constitution’s 26th amendment. The court rejected that argument. Despite the ruling, the party chairman promised to keep fighting in district court, setting up another round of rulings, appeals, and continued uncertainty on who can vote by mail and who cannot in the Lone Star State.
While unlikely at this point, imagine the plaintiffs are successful, with every Texan made eligible to cast a mailed ballot. With early voting beginning in less than a month, how do the plaintiffs expect officials to immediately and suddenly process a potential avalanche of ballot applications from newly qualifying Texans? Is it realistic for an untold number of applications to be received and verified, and corresponding ballots sent out to be received and counted, all in less than 50 days? This late in the campaign season, such a monumental change would amount to mass voter confusion and millions of unreceived, unvoted ballots. Continuing the lawsuit at this late hour is a disservice to voters.
In Texas’ most populated county, the Harris County clerk is fighting to send out mail-in ballot applications to every one of the county’s 2.4 million registered voters. By Texas law, only a slim percentage of those receiving the application will be eligible to use it. Attorney General Paxton sued to stop the mass mailing of applications on the grounds that it encourages people to use them when they are legally ineligible, but a state judge sided with the Harris County clerk earlier this week. The Attorney General promised to appeal; the Texas Supreme Court agreed that the Harris County clerk could not mail the applications until the litigation was resolved.
Plaintiffs are trying to build a plane mid-flight by seeking legal overhauls through the courts in the twilight of the campaign season. In doing so, they substantially increase the risk that Harris County voters will not have sufficient time to complete the application, have it verified, receive a ballot, and send it back in time to be counted. Compare to North Carolina, which is several steps ahead already: thousands of completed ballots (not applications) have already been received by elections officials. Sending out the applications in Harris County now, at the eleventh hour, could do more harm than good.
The litigation tactic abounds in other states, too. By Pennsylvania law, counties could send out requested mail ballots beginning on Sept. 14. None did: the ballots were not yet finalized, pending a lawsuit before the state Supreme Court fighting to keep the Green Party off the ballot. In Ohio, it remains uncertain whether completed ballot applications can be sent in by email or fax, pending the outcome of a lawsuit. In Florida, a lawsuit in Miami argues that every registered voter should be mailed a ballot directly, without a ballot request form — arguably the most enormous task that could be asked of election officials, and one fraught with concerning implications given the tight timeline before Election Day.
Today’s political climate means confidence in the election process, and the outcome’s validity, is more important than ever. By miring procedural questions in litigation, Americans have more fodder for doubting that the outcome will be legitimate and fairly decided. To put such doubts to rest, the litigation must stop, and promptly. Meanwhile, Texan voters looking to cast their vote with confidence should vote as they always have: in-person, either early (beginning on Oct. 13) or on Election Day.