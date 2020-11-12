Since early in the year in 2019, much of the world has been under a lockdown of sorts due to the modern plague. It is a form of coronavirus that originated in the Wuhan region of China, the No. 2-sized economy in the world, behind the United States.
Some smart, forward-thinking companies have pivoted and are now producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks to protect the face by covering one’s nose and mouth, where the virus can enter the respiratory tract.
General Motors, a major automobile maker, has become a major supplier of medical ventilators for use in hospitals nationwide; people who get the virus may have difficulty breathing normally on their own and require assistance.
Texas has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the area’s economy is heavily dependent on oil and agricultural products; also, there are dozens of cattle ranches between Denton and Fort Worth.
At the same time, our government has been opening up some businesses to support our local economies, like adding restaurants to the list of businesses that can open if they follow all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including social distancing, hand washing and masking up their service providers with some form of face covering.
COVID-19 also has put a premium on cleanliness: Counters must be scrubbed and disinfectant applied between shifts at regular intervals.
Even so, patrons need to exercise good common sense: Living boldly doesn’t mean acting stupidly by ignoring any wisdom we’ve gained since the pandemic started; on the contrary, it means getting creative by expanding the feasible set of entertainment options to include new activities you probably dismissed as undoable at this time.
Just because we are living in the uncertain times of a health crisis with the coronavirus shouldn’t mean that you have to cancel all your appointments and camp out watching Netflix on the couch.
If you have lost your job because of the pandemic, take heart, be brave and embrace your life nonetheless by using a dose of common sense and discipline (you know, the voice inside you that kept you on a halfway decent schedule before the pandemic struck).
Take it upon yourself to rise each day at a reasonable hour, eat a healthy breakfast, commit to some type of exercise (a brisk walk around the block or a yoga session to relaxing music).
Make health a big priority each day (physical, mental and spiritual) and keep all of your standing health appointments.
Make time for family and and friends, and reward yourself for reaching goals by going on a night out to a restaurant or music venue, taking exceptional care to use some form of face covering or mask; the CDC has instructions online for making improvised masks from old T-shirts in its resource section.
At least once a week, nurture your spiritual side by meditating or praying in the privacy of your home; some people pray at night, some are morning folks, and still others pray throughout each day, whenever the Holy Spirit commands them to.
I, for example, have lived and worked for over 30 years in the North Texas community of Denton. I grew up here, attended Denton public schools, Denton High School and attended the University of North Texas before heading back south to earn my MBA and Ph.D. at the University of Houston in Organizational Behavior — Management, with supporting coursework in Business Policy-Strategy.
In Denton, we are at a crossroads and deal with the drawbacks of too much unplanned for population growth. Property crime and traffic has risen, and nonviolent property crime has, too. Much of the bad that does happen, however, occurs after dark, to people who don’t stay with groups of family or friends, so you may want to be careful when you venture out after hours.
Denton was a sleepy college town when my family moved in a Mayflower moving van in 1969 from Houston. The “strip,” which is how folks of my generation referred to Highway 380, University Drive, in high school.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly put a damper on the entertainment aspect of the business and restaurant industries for the moment, it is still possible to dine out and enjoy a night out, eating at one of the fine options Denton offers — providing that a certain amount of caution is taken to guard against spreading the virus, which is transferred readily through the respiratory tract and the nose and mouth.
For now, there are laws requiring that some form of face covering be worn in public places, such as grocery and convenience stores, hospitals and city offices. However, we citizens must strive for some measure of normalcy and get out to public events such as last month’s drive-in Twilight Tunes concerts sponsored by the city of Denton on the Downtown Denton Square.
We, as a nation, must strive to recapture a measure or fragment of the normalcy we had before the virus necessitated a shutdown, which is choking off our economy and caused the gridlock in our Congress. We can do something to help both our social isolation and minimize its negative impact on the local and national economy by not cowering in fear.
Strange thing is, doing so will contribute to our tax base while supporting those businesses suffering losses due to the pandemic, those we have chosen before and whose products or services we liked enough to return to.
Of course, much has been learned about COVID-19 since it slipped into the United States from the Wuhan region of China; the best source for information on COVID-19 is at the federal government’s website, www.cdc.gov.