Fed up with the lack of meaningful action by the federal government to lower prescription drug costs, states are taking matters into their own hands.
This past month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an amicus brief signed by a bipartisan group of 33 other states and the District of Columbia supporting state action against the biggest culprit of prescription drug costs: supply-chain middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers.
PBMs are self-servingly suing to block state attempts to rein in their inflationary practices by claiming that only the federal government can act on such matters. The amicus brief explains that federal law works in concert with state regulations on PBMs and does not preempt them.
At least 18 states, including Texas, passed or enacted pro-patient PBM regulations in 2021 to lower drug costs. Victory in this lawsuit can allow states to successfully make up for the missed opportunity in recent federal legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which attempts to address medication prices but ignores the PBM elephant.
PBMs are little-discussed entities that have a big impact on drug prices. They use their market power to demand drug manufacturers pay them enormous kickbacks, known as “rebates,” in return for placing their products on health insurers’ formularies. PBMs are exempt from anti-kickback trade rules that prevent other types of supply-chain middlemen from exerting this type of pay-for-play market influence.
These rebates, which have rapidly grown to more than $200 billion annually, nearly half of the entire prescription drug market, get tacked on to the underlying price of drugs, dramatically increasing their cost. A new report by Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter finds that drug prices have increased by 313% since PBMs took a more active role in the market in 2006. Reporting by USA Today points to one example where rebates make up $339 (80%) of the $425 cost of a box of insulin pens.
Net drug prices, excluding rebates, have actually declined in recent years, suggesting rebates are entirely to blame for medication unaffordability. Yet that’s cold comfort for patients, whose pre-deductible and coinsurance costs are generally determined by artificially inflated list prices.
Federal and state action to put an end to this kickback scheme is long overdue. But patients can get cost relief now, without waiting on Washington or their state capitals, by choosing independent, direct primary care doctors offices, which can often sidestep the inflationary PBM rebate scheme and directly distribute prescription drugs at steep discounts.
More proof of the substantial savings associated with obviating PBMs: Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company. This online pharmacy is able to offer dramatic discounts to patients by purchasing drugs at cost and charging consumers a transparent 15% markup and $3 handling fee. Representative savings it offers: A generic version of the leukemia medication Gleevec for $14 versus a retail price of $2,500 and a generic version of the ulcerative colitis treatment Canasa for $32 versus a retail price of $767.
State policymakers can bring similar savings to all patients and health care consumers and fill the gap left by the federal government’s inaction by successfully reining in PBMs. Yet overcoming PBMs’ legal challenge, which is a cynical attempt to maintain their $28 billion in annual profits, is a necessary first step.
Even though successful state PBM reforms to direct rebate dollars to patients at the prescription counter would reduce a significant competitive advantage held by many independent doctors, the ensuing savings for patients struggling to afford their medications nationwide are more than worth it.
Dr. KATARINA LINDLEY is the owner of Eagle Medical Center in Brock, Texas, and a partner of Job Creators Network Foundation.