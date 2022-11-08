Katarina Lindley

Fed up with the lack of meaningful action by the federal government to lower prescription drug costs, states are taking matters into their own hands.

This past month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an amicus brief signed by a bipartisan group of 33 other states and the District of Columbia supporting state action against the biggest culprit of prescription drug costs: supply-chain middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers.

Dr. KATARINA LINDLEY is the owner of Eagle Medical Center in Brock, Texas, and a partner of Job Creators Network Foundation.

