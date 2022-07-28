America isn’t intersectional. That’s something the left-wingers who call themselves progressives have been learning, painfully, over the past 18 months.

You may well ask, what is intersectionality? It’s a label that hasn’t caught on with the general public that stands for a set of ideas, concocted by people convinced they know how to eliminate injustice. Here’s the summary by the Center for Intersectional Justice: “We believe that all forms of injustices are interconnected and that they should be addressed simultaneously. Social justice can only be achieved if protective laws and policies are truly inclusive and reach everyone. We promote inter- and intra-community solidarity and reject any form of divisive politics.”

MICHAEL BARONE is the senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner, a resident fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute and the longtime co-author of The Almanac of American Politics.

