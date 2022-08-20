Rather than taking the opportunity to show us how fair and balanced he could be in rejecting hatred and intimidation, he seems to be oblivious of the MAGA crowds making unprecedented threats on federal law enforcement agencies and intimidating election officials as well as falsely maligning the IRS, choosing instead to go after Americans who are seeing their privacy rights stripped from them by an omnipresent theocracy.
You can’t promote the notion of voter integrity either when you back candidates who not only support the Big Lie about voter fraud but who want to create new legislation that allows GOP-controlled states to dismiss voting results if they don’t favor their candidates or political narrative.
And is the letter writer really suggesting that the state should be dictating what is to be taught in institutions of higher learning? Only autocratic states do that.
We may well be evolving into a police state, as the letter suggests, but not from defunding the FBI who go after human traffickers, domestic terrorists and drug smugglers, and erasing national security agents who defend us from foreign threats, or even diminishing the IRS who go after tax cheats, many of them millionaires and billionaires like Trump.
No, the police state will be filled with angry, nationalistic white militias who are armed to the teeth. Not to protect themselves and their loved ones from the criminal element who invade their homes or attack them in public. But it’s not unthinkable to see this arms explosion within the ranks of groups like the Oath Keepers and their imitators as a means to overthrow a constitutional republic for a fascist autocracy that will work tirelessly to keep the public misinformed through state-controlled media.
Voting is indeed the only power ordinary citizens have, but they must also be fully and properly informed before doing so. Giving equal time to both sides should be done with honest facts and evidence-based comments from those who believe in the rule of law and that no one, NO ONE, is above the law. Not by those whose only goal is to seek or hold onto power and the social and monetary benefits that power allows them.
LARRY BECK, a longtime Denton resident, writes routinely on the local, state and national sociopolitical issues of our time on his blog, As I See It, at asiseeyt.blogspot.com.