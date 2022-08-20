The only difference between being uninformed and misinformed is that one is your choice and the other is theirs.”Frank Sonnenberg

How disappointing it was to read Lee Nahrgang’s latest harangue about what he perceives as a grave threat to this nation, published as a letter to the editor on Aug. 19. Less than a month earlier, he was encouraging readers to “reject hatred and intimidation.”

LARRY BECK, a longtime Denton resident, writes routinely on the local, state and national sociopolitical issues of our time on his blog, As I See It, at asiseeyt.blogspot.com.

