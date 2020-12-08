“I believe we never become our entire and honest selves until we are dead — and not then until we have been dead for years and years. People ought to start dead, and then they would be honest so much earlier.”
— Mark Twain
Mark Twain’s dark humor here seems to address how cowards dwell in their own skin as they live among those who share their unfounded fears in order to fit in. A sort of survival instinct if you will. The fact that humans are never fully honest is a no-brainer. It speaks to that part of us where courage is too often missing at times when it’s needed most.
Cowardice on a grand scale can impact entire societies, threatening the stability a people need to grow and lift us past those fears that hold us back from attaining “a more perfect union.”
Though some of Donald Trump’s supporters have begrudgingly accepted a Joe Biden presidency, the passenger list aboard the Cuckoo Choo-choo still remains considerable. That list consists of Rudy “Drip Dry” Giuliani, Sidney “blow up Georgia” Powell, Lindsey “two-faced” Graham and a host of Fox pundits including Sean “conspiracy king” Hannity, Lou “Unhinged” Dobbs and Tucker “elitist hound” Carlson.
Then of course there are the tens of thousands of QAnon freaks who allege “that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against” the Donald, who they divine is fighting the cabal.
Though these people can be viewed as delusional, they are not necessarily cowards. The true cowards are those who know better and yet remain silent in light of these absurdities.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and most of his Republican majority lead this assault on sanity, including our own John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. They hide behind the crowds claiming Biden’s victory was illegitimate and in essence demur to the unfounded notion virulently expressed by one misguided Trump diehard that it was the man-child who won the election by a landslide.
Trump and his lick-spittle legal team’s claims about debunked voter fraud conspiracies threatens our electoral process, now and in future elections, to the delight of our global adversaries, especially China and Russia. With their operative in the White House, they have to exercise little influence of their own to achieve the chaos they so desperately desire for our democratic republic.
This attack on our constitutional staples has been used previously by such brutal dictators as Spain’s Franco, Italy’s Mussolini and Germany’s Adolph Hitler who clawed power away from established democratic institutions through mob violence. With their weakened economies and an appeal to nationalism, these despots felt free to authorize monstrous behavior that resulted in millions of innocent men, women and children perishing.
Along the same lines, as this lame duck president huddles in his White House bunker, clamoring for his followers to overthrow the election, his mismanagement of the pandemic crisis will contribute to as many as 400,000-plus deaths sometime this January, aided and abetted by the cowardice of GOP-elected officials who stand idly by as he behaves in this unforgivable fashion.
Abraham Lincoln’s divided nation pitted pro-slavery advocates and abolitionists against each other. Today, it’s those who support Trump’s autocratic maneuvers versus those of us who wish to sustain our constitutional institutions and norms. Though the voter mail fraud conspiracy will likely become just another silly contrivance by those people who also lost touch with reality in their day, it will remain a source of division among us for years.
Edmund Burke warned civilization that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
It’s time for courage, not fear, to grip the reins of leadership in this country and lead us out of this political morass. To those unwilling or unable to confront the ignoble, petulant loser that Trump has become, I say “grow a pair” and help move this nation forward lest what integrity you claim for yourself is massively overshadowed by your total absence of nerve.