Everyone knows that the U.S. won the war with Mexico back in the 1800s. And we were taught in school that Mexico sold what is now most of the Southwestern United States for $15 million. But I recently found out something about this sale they never taught us in school.

What about the people who lived in Texas when it was sold? They had already lived here for about 300 years. They were called Tejanos.

RAMIRO VALDEZ

