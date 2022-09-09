Everyone knows that the U.S. won the war with Mexico back in the 1800s. And we were taught in school that Mexico sold what is now most of the Southwestern United States for $15 million. But I recently found out something about this sale they never taught us in school.
What about the people who lived in Texas when it was sold? They had already lived here for about 300 years. They were called Tejanos.
You see, when the Spaniards came to America, it meant several months of living in dirty, crowded conditions aboard foul-smelling wooden ships. During those months, all those young men could think about was a good meal and a fast woman.
Well, there weren’t any fast women in Texas, but the Spaniards quickly captured and raped them anyway. And the babies born to the women became what are now called Tejanos. These are the people who are mostly Native American with a little bit of European blood. That’s why you see some Hispanics with blue eyes and fair skin, and their siblings have dark brown eyes and brown skin. And we have lived in Texas for 500 years.
The problem is we are also called Hijos de la Chin****, which is profanity for “children of rape.” And we have been the children of rape for all of these 500 years.
So what happened to these children of rape when Mexico decided to sell Texas? We were sold, too. We were not slaves, but we were sold along with the land. We belonged with the land. With the mesquite and the cactus.
Thus, we were Mexican citizens one day, then American citizens the next. No one was given a chance. Mexico did not think Tejanos were worth keeping. They considered us more American than Mexican. So they sold us along with Texas.
And the Americans considered us more Mexican than American. They told us if we didn’t like it here, we could just leave our homes, our farms, our businesses and head south. There would be plenty of white Europeans to replace us.
I have only recently figured this out, and it has given me pause. My forebears were sold, mostly because (Lord help us) neither side wanted us.
And sometimes it feels like things have not changed. Mexico openly discriminates against Hispanic Americans. I could relate one after another account of being treated badly, rudely while in Mexico. But what for? You believe me, don’t you?
And how can we feel “at home” when most Americans cannot tell a Hispanic American citizen, born and bred, from a Mexican national. They say we all look alike. Imagine being asked in my own home state — land where my fathers died — if I speak English.
Just to be clear, Mexican nationals and Hispanic Americans definitely spot each other. I can tell just by looking at a Hispanic man if he is from the U.S. or Mexico. And the people in Mexico can easily spot Hispanic Americans. How could we possibly look alike to anyone?
In Mexico, they call us “pochos.” I don’t know the origin of that word, but it is an insult. In Texas, they call us “illegal aliens” because they think we swam across the river; never mind that we were born here and grew up watching TV and eating Post Toasties.
Did you already know about all this? If you did, you’re ahead of me because I just found this out — and I don’t like it. Does anyone?
RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.