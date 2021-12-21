A friend that came over to the house recently asked why we had a flashlight next to our oven.
“So my mother can see what she’s doing,” I explained. “You see, this is a new oven with Wi-Fi and all the bells and whistles. You can cook from Mars if you have a mind to when you get there, but they forgot the one thing that would have made it nice — they forgot to light up the buttons.
“Still, it’s better than the last piece of junk we had,” I continued, “the one we returned. That one took more than 10 steps to get it cooking, and that’s using the 20-page manual that we had to download since it didn’t come with one. Without that, you were lost. It even had a Sabbath mode, in case you were Jewish and needed to be reminded that you can’t cook on that one day, that you can only warm things up.”
The 40-year old oven we replaced, I might add, was so simple. Two knobs. One went from Off to Bake to Broil; the other knob set the temperature. We still used a flashlight since the letters and numbers had worn off, but it worked. Two knobs, two seconds, no book, and you were off and cooking.
The yet older one, the one in my grandmother’s house, had no knobs. It was wood-burning, and while I admit it took a person with experience to use it, the cakes, roasted chicken and empanadas it made have no equal.
A week ago, a friend called me to see if I could remove all the supercomputers from her air conditioning and heating system. She just wanted a regular thermostat. “On, off, cool, heat. That’s it.” She was hot, no pun intended. What she has now is a complicated zoning control board that opens and shuts the supply air to each room according to whatever it wants, apparently, since there are no sensors anywhere to tell it what rooms are hot or cold. It’s a small house, less than 1500 square feet, but when I called the company that installed the system wanting an explanation, I was told that it was required to earn the Energy Star rating the builder wanted, part of their promotion package, evidently, and a total piece of worthless scrap.
Another customer has her lights, front door, garage door and television hooked up to Alexa. The problem is the TV is on so loud Alexa can’t hear her, or I her, so when I get there she spends the first 10 minutes lambasting away at poor helpless Alexa while looking for the remote.
If you forget a sock, you can’t open a washer anymore. The new ones have a door lock for the sake of inconvenience, one that prevents you from doing just that.
Also, I’m tired of hearing the alarm system say “front door” when I go into a customer’s house. I can’t help but say “shut up,” before I realize I’m actually talking to the door.
Infrared sensors, motion detectors, electronic doorknobs that work with your thumbprint, video cameras, talking doorbells, remote everything and other complications, I’ve installed them all — but not anymore.
People call me to say they can’t open their garage door from their office when the kids get home because something went wrong with the opener. “It’s the app,” I tell them, while on the way to break a window and let the kids in. That’s besides all the forgotten PINs.
And speaking of PINs, when a friend told me about the worst year of his life, bar none, that’s the very PIN number I installed on his automatic gate and garage door rightly thinking he’s not likely to forget. He didn’t like it one bit — grrr! — but he’s never once called me to ask what the PIN is.
If you need a thermostat that you can control from anywhere, don’t call me. I won’t do it, knowing that if I do, I’m going to spend the rest of my life getting random calls at midnight from a disgruntled friend telling me that the blasted thing won’t work.
That’s not to say I won’t use LED lights and a few other modern products and conveniences, such as photocells, but if you need a refrigerator to tell you what groceries to buy and a washer that uses three drops of water and has a TV for a door, I’m not the guy to install it. Life is too short, so they say, and I would rather lose my patience on other things.