This Denton City Council is increasingly fond of the idea of writing big checks to attract new companies that may have no enduring attachment to Denton and who will happily leave and go wherever and whenever a bigger check is written.

This is what I would call the Auction theory of economic development. The highest bid is what determines the winner. Auction theory folks advocate a multimillion-dollar “catalyst fund” so we can “compete” with the likes of Frisco in the dollar amount of the bids we make.

PAUL MELTZER is a former new product executive and two-term Denton City Council member.

