Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning...storms becoming more isolated during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.