Skyrocketing property taxes in the Lone Star State have become a pressing issue, putting a significant strain on hardworking families, retirees, and small businesses. The rise has left many Texans grappling with financial uncertainty and questioning whether the Texas miracle we know and love is fading away. As a state senator, this is the No. 1 concern I hear, and it is an issue that I and my fellow legislators take very seriously.

But, I have good news, the Texas Legislature has passed a solution that will provide Texans with $18 billion in property tax relief — the largest property tax relief cut in history!

