During tough times like these, I’m always inspired by the generosity of some of my fellow Texans.
Just like we saw in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, people are coming together to help their neighbors and friends weather this virus.
Right now, when extending a physical hand is one of the worst things you can do, there’s still plenty of good to appreciate in our great state.
As folks are staying home to keep themselves and their neighbors safe, we’re seeing new, creative types of community support.
A number of distilleries across the state have switched their production from vodka or whiskey to hand sanitizer.
With demand surging, more and more hospitals are struggling to keep hand sanitizer in stock, and these distilleries are filling the void.
Jonathan Likarish, the head distiller and co-founder of Ironroot Republic Distillery in Denison, says he got a call from Texoma Regional Medical Center asking if they could help. Of course, he said yes.
These distilleries aren’t alone. Beloved Texas grocery chain H-E-B has taken steps to make shopping easier for seniors, who are the most at risk if they contract the coronavirus. H-E-B partnered with Favor Delivery to take grocery delivery — a service many Americans already utilize — and make it more accessible for seniors. They can pick up the phone, place an order, and have everything delivered to their front door within a few hours, without ever having to leave home.
We’ve also seen organizations working together to adapt to these challenging circumstances.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston partnered with the Houston Food Bank to open a drive-thru food pantry. Families could get a week’s worth of healthy meals without ever stepping out of the car.
Of course, it’s not just the businesses and organizations who are helping out. People are donating blood to alleviate the critical shortage hospitals are facing. They’re leaving notes in neighbors’ mailboxes offering to run errands and pick up supplies. On social media, teachers are offering to help parents with math, science or any other subject they may be struggling to teach their kids at home.
Neighbors helping neighbors. Friends helping strangers. Texans helping Texans.
These heartwarming stories of Texans lending a hand to one another are a reliable source of comfort during even the toughest times.
Stay healthy out there, Texas. We’ll get through this.